Sonalika accelerates into the festive season with September '22 recording highest ever monthly overall sales of 18,619 tractors

India's No1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors is always spirited and committed to make its customers delighted and wishes that they keep flourishing in life.

Marching through the biggest festive season of FY'23, the company has proudly recorded highest ever monthly sales of 18,619 tractors and 15 per cent market share (est). This robust sales feat includes staggering 26.2 per cent growth, thereby beating industry growth (est 18.9 per cent).

has also recorded the highest ever monthly production of 15,563 tractors. These are customised as per farmer's region specific requirements and will enable company to keep pace with the festive season demand. This production feat also includes highest ever daily production of 702 tractors rolled out during the month. Sonalika's advanced tractors are now trusted by 14 lakh farmers across 140 countries and are globally known for delivering spectacular performance across the fields.

Sonalika Tractors is also delighted to receive an overwhelming response for its hiring spree announced in July'22 to on-board ITI students. Out of the total fresh recruits targeted, well over 2,000 students have already joined Sonalika channel partner workforce at Pan India level. The company believes that their magnificent talent level is steering India towards a vibrant tomorrow and will certainly support the company in scaling up its reach across villages.

Sharing his thoughts, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Festive season brings in exciting times which are full of positivity. We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response for our customised tractor range and also stepped up our production. We are excited to have clocked highest ever monthly sales of 18,619 tractors with 15 per cent market share (est.) and have grown by 26.2 per cent, thereby beating industry growth (est 18.9 per cent). Moreover, we also ramped up to record highest ever production of 15,563 tractors to meet festive demand.

Alongside, our unique initiative of hiring ITI students has also seen an aggressive response at Pan-India level as already 2,000+ students have been on-boarded across Sonalika channel partner workforce. Thank you all stakeholders for your trust in brand Sonalika, as we feel proud to be a strong 14 lakh farmer family now. Sonalika's tractors are equipped with legendary powerful engines that are coupled to innovative transmissions to deliver on its promises of ensuring farmer's prosperity."

"Sonalika Heavy Duty Dhamaka" - the company's most awaited offer for festive season is live at Sonalika's Pan India dealerships and farmers across the nation are taking advantage of this unmatched opportunity.

Farmers can now also reach out to their nearest Sonalika dealership and get benefits from Sonalika Heavy Duty Dhamaka campaign - our annual offer which is customised to offer best tractors & implements at best prices.

