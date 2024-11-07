Sonalika Achieves Record 20,056 Tractor Sales in October 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 7: Ensuring maximum delight for farmers all throughout during the recently concluded biggest festive season, India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has reached a new pinnacle of its highest ever monthly overall sales record of 20,056 tractors in Oct '24. The biggest monthly performance in the history of Sonalika Tractors is line with its mission to make it simpler for farmers to own a customised tractor and embrace sustainable farm prosperity.

Sonalika Tractors continues to be trusted brand that is driving transformational growth among farmers as well as uplifting the agriculture domain with the most powerful heavy-duty tractors. During the biggest festive season, the company's annual 'Heavy Duty Dhamaka' offer assured advanced tech powered tractors at reasonable prices for farmers and be an important support mechanism for farmers to surge ahead in life. With its widest dealership network in the country, the company ensured to seed correct product placement customised as per regional farmer requirements and deliver on its commitment to quality with every tractor to offer exceptional performance.

Sharing his thoughts on this unprecedented achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, expressed, 'We are thrilled to have surpassed all previous monthly records with an outstanding 20,056 tractor sales, marking a proud moment shared with our farming community. Our greatest motivation lies in ensuring that every farmer has access to the right tractorone that is reliable, customized, and uniquely suited to their needssupporting their journey toward sustainable prosperity. As we celebrate this milestone performance of the year, this accomplishment renews our commitment to advancing the next generation of intelligent, heavy-duty tractors tailored to empower farmers at every step.'

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor