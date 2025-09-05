Sonalika hits all time high August Overall Sales of 10,932 Tractors driven by robust 28% Domestic Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 5: India's No. 1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors, has been aggressively moving ahead in FY'26 to strengthen its role as a true partner for farmers in India and has achieved a new landmark performance in FY'26. The company has recorded its highest-ever August overall sales of 10,932 tractors, which includes a robust 28% growth in the domestic market, reflecting its deep-rooted understanding of local farming needs. The company's sustained success is driven by its commitment to developing farmer-centric heavy-duty tractors that deliver complete peace of mind and drive agricultural growth.

Sonalika Tractors made an unprecedented move of showcasing tractor prices on its official website three years back, which continues to be the symbol of transparency in the Indian agricultural ecosystem. Complementing its farmer-centric ideology, the company has recently made a new landmark move of disclosing tractor service cost and prices of spare parts required for service on its website to deliver a holistic solution and complete peace of mind to Indian farmers. Sonalika Tractors leverages its seamlessly integrated manufacturing, a responsive supply chain, and a foundation of strong relationships across verticals to deliver convenience and higher return on investment to farmers.

Sharing his views on the incredible performance, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Sonalika's purposeful journey to deliver better productivity and earn farmers' trust has been revalidated with our new landmark achievement, which is the highest ever August overall sales of 10,932 tractors in FY'26. This success is inspired by the power-packed performance in the domestic market, where we have registered a robust 28% growth.

The recent reduction in GST applicable on tractors is a welcome move and should enable farmers to adopt better technology tractors that improve productivity. As a part of our commitment towards farmers' growth, we have taken a bold step in August to reveal tractor service cost and prices of spare parts required for service on our website to further stretch our lead in ensuring transparency in the Indian tractor industry. Making farming more profitable with our heavy-duty tractors and farmer-centric initiatives, we are taking every possible step that could reform a farmer's life forever."

