Sonalika posts highest-ever January sales in 2025 with 10,350 tractors; domestic performance leads industry

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 5: India's No. 1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors, has started the new year 2025 on an inspiring note by clocking its highest-ever January overall sales of 10,350 tractors. The new phase in the exciting Sonalika journey includes the company's consistent growth and beating industry performance in the domestic market with its strong endeavour to provide farm innovations for the farmer's success. The company clocked 9,769 overall tractor sales in January'24.

India's agricultural sector is navigating through an era of sustainability and ever-evolving farm practices. With the central government's budget focus on the agri sector as the economy's growth engine, the tractor industry should also remain as the pivotal force driving the nation ahead. Sonalika has been consistently setting new benchmarks in the tractor industry while ensuring that every farmer has access to powerful, efficient, and reliable farm machinery to elevate their farming experience to new levels altogether. A trusted brand in 150+ countries, Sonalika stands firm on its commitment to ensure customer satisfaction which inspires further unprecedented achievements.

Sharing his thoughts on the staggering achievement, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, said," We have always lived up to our belief and 3 core philosophies - providing the best products and services, looking after the interests of our stakeholders and doing business ethically without any shortcuts. It has always inspired us to push our limits to set new performance benchmarks in the tractor industry and enabled us to start the 2025 journey with our highest ever January overall sales of 10,350 tractors. We have continued to grow in volume & gain market share in the domestic market as well as beaten industry growth in Jan'25.

Water reservoir levels surged significantly, surpassing the 10-year average LPA in the southern, western, and central regions. Moreover, favourable La Nina conditions are expected to further enhance Rabi crop acreage. As we look ahead to achieve even greater milestones in 2025, we are committed to deliver customized tractors & continue to drive farmer's prosperity in every region."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor