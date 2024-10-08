Sonalika Records Highest-Ever Domestic YTD Sales of 63,136 Tractors, Achieving 7X Industry Growth

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: India's No. 1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has proved its mettle again as the powerhouse in the tractor industry and excited to set a new performance benchmark in FY '25. At the outset of the festive season, the company has recorded its highest ever domestic YTD sales of 63,136 tractors and continued to be among the leading market share in the domestic industry. This includes a staggering performance of 7X growth over industry performance and demonstrates the brand's continued excellence in providing farmer centric innovative farm solutions to the world's biggest tractor market.

Sonalika's agility and speed to deliver customised tractors that ensure abundant harvests for farmers has made the brand household name for 17+ lakh farmer families. The brand's commitment to increase farm mechanisation also resonates with the central government's recent push to leverage technology in innovative farm solutions to increase productivity. Sonalika has already launched its annual 'Sonalika Heavy Duty Dhamaka' offer to support farmers in adopting new age farm technologies at optimal prices and celebrate success in all seasons.

Sharing his thoughts on the enchanting performance, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "Every farmer's demand is unique and therefore, a distinctive approach of developing customised farm solutions is essential and already deeply inscribed in our DNA. Our unique proposition for tractor industry has enabled us record our highest ever domestic YTD sales of 63,136 tractors and continuously gain market share in India. This includes a staggering 7X growth over industry performance and validates that adopting optimised farm technologies in tractors is fast taking centre stage in the farming community.

The successful decade completion of 'Make-in-India' initiative has brought in the world focus on quality manufacturing in India and we have been a proud home-grown brand to have been leading India's growth story in tractors as No. 1 tractor export brand. The recent push of the central government towards adoption of technology in agriculture is in line with Sonalika's commitment to increase productivity powered by farm mechanisation. We are more than ready to make sure that farmers remain equipped with the best heavy duty tractors and will continue with our innovative journey."

