Sonata Software and Qualtrics Partner to Transform Customer Experience for Global Brands

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ London [UK], May 28: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leader in Modernisation Engineering, today announced a partnership with Qualtrics the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, aimed at delivering a comprehensive, technology-driven customer experience management solution for global enterprises.

This collaboration combines Qualtrics' best-in-class XM for Customer Experience™ suite with Sonata Software's global systems integration services and extensive consulting, measurement and implementation capabilities powered by Sonata CX. The end-to-end offering is designed to help enterprises meet rising customer expectations, deliver hyper-personalised experiences and reimagine customer-brand relationships while enhancing operational efficiency and service quality.

By integrating deep technological capability with human-centred insight, this partnership enables organisations to effectively listen, understand and act on customer feedback across all touchpoints. Combining the Qualtrics AI-powered experience management platform that enables organisations to collect and analyse customer feedback in the moment across multiple channels with Sonata Software's proven delivery expertise and Sonata CX's field-based measurement solutions - including mystery shopping, compliance audits, and strategic CX consulting - clients can evolve their customer experience operations and foster a culture of continuous improvement at scale, by combining best in class digital and physical evaluations.

"Organisations stand to gain an estimated $1.3 trillion by using AI to better understand and improve the experiences they deliver to customers," said Sean Holcombe, Global Head of Strategic Sales, Partner Ecosystem and GTM Excellence at Qualtrics. "Combining Qualtrics innovative AI-powered CX platform with Sonata CX enables organisations to build industry leading experience management programs that ensure consistency, efficiency, and loyalty at every stage of the customer journey."

"The global customer experience management market size is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by a fundamental shift in customer behavior and heightened competition for delivering superior experiences across physical and digital touchpoints," said Anthony Lange, Chief Revenue Officer at Sonata Software. "Our collaboration with Qualtrics offers clients a powerful fusion of technology, insight, and execution, enabling them to not just listen to their customers but to truly understand and respond meaningfully across physical and digital customer touchpoints in real-time."

With a global reach of more than 80 markets, this partnership supports cross-industry clients in their quest to deliver exceptional experiences that distinguish their brands in an increasingly competitive landscape. Both companies bring decades of experience managing complex, global programmes, by a shared commitment to innovation, scalability, and impactful outcomes.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernise their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is the leading Modernisation company. Its unique Modernisation approach through Platformation.AI helps create efficient and agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Its suite of Modernisation Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernisation platforms.

The company's unique and innovative responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance, enabling clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. It is one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a very strong partnership with Microsoft, AWS and many others. The company is a proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council, holds the AWS Generative AI Competency status, and is a member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2681656/Sonata_Software_logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor