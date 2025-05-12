Sonata Software Unveils New State-of-the-Art Facility in Hyderabad; Aims to Create 5,000 Jobs

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 12: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), a leader in Modernization Engineering, today announced the opening of its new facility in Hyderabad. The facility was formally opened by the Chief Minister of Telangana, Anumula Revanth Reddy.

Spread across 200,000 square feet in the Vamsiram Suvarna Durga Tech Park in Hyderabad's Financial District, the new center is designed to fuel innovation, scale global delivery, and nurture next-generation digital talent.

This strategic expansion reinforces Sonata Software's deep commitment to delivering future-ready technology solutions and strengthening its global delivery footprint. Over the next three to five years, the facility is expected to generate more than 5,000 high-value technology jobs and serve as a key hub for digital engineering, co-innovation, and advanced technology development.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister, Anumula Revanth Reddy,said, "Sonata Software's new Hyderabad facility is a testament to the partnership between visionary enterprises and progressive governance. Telangana remains steadfast in fostering a business-friendly ecosystem for technology companies. We are proud to see global firms like Sonata expanding from here and contributing to Hyderabad's position as a premier global tech hub."

Samir Dhir, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software, noted, "This new center marks a major step forward in our growth journey. Hyderabad's strong ecosystem and global reputation for innovation make it the perfect location for building AI-led digital solutions at scale. The facility will enable us to attract top-tier talent, drive deeper client collaboration, and accelerate delivery of value-driven outcomes for our clients."

Equipped with modern collaboration zones, innovation labs, and green infrastructure, the facility reflects Sonata's commitment to responsible growth, sustainability, and engineering excellence. Its flexible design supports agile operations, secure service delivery, and rapid scaling of digital capabilities.

Srini Veeravelli, CEO of Quant Systems Inc, a Sonata Software company, added, "This facility will be instrumental in delivering AI, machine learning, and cloud modernization solutions to global clients. It not only enhances our delivery capabilities but also enables scalable GCC models and fosters a culture of continuous innovation across the enterprise."

With a strong global presenceincluding key regions in North America, the UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZand a robust partner ecosystem, Sonata Software continues to be a trusted transformation partner for global enterprises. The Hyderabad facility marks a new chapter in Sonata's mission to engineer purposeful digital excellence at scale.

About Sonata Software

In today's market, there is a unique duality in technology adoption. On one side, extreme focus on cost containment by clients, and on the other, deep motivation to modernize their Digital storefronts to attract more consumers and B2B customers.

Sonata Software, with $1 Billion Revenue, is the leading Modernization company. Our unique Modernization approach through Platformation.AI helps create Efficient and Agile digital businesses to drive intelligent ecosystems of the future. Our bouquet of Modernization Engineering Services cuts across Data, Cloud, Dynamics, Automation, Cyber Security, and around newer technologies like Generative AI, Microsoft Fabric, and other modernization platforms.

Our unique and innovative Responsible-first AI offering Sonata Harmoni.AI is a comprehensive platform powered by GenAI and encompasses a variety of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators. It is distinguished by its embedded ethics, privacy, security, and compliance. We enable our clients to leverage AI in three different ways: i) driving efficiencies, ii) driving higher consumer experience/modern sales, and iii) driving innovative business models.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Sonata Software has a strong global presence, including key regions North America, UK, Europe, APAC, and ANZ. We are one of the fastest growing IT Services companies and a trusted partner of Fortune 500 companies in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); Healthcare and Lifesciences (HLS); Telecom, Media, and Technology (TMT); and Retail, Manufacturing and Distribution (RMD) space.

Sonata Software boasts of a very strong partnership with Microsoft, AWS and many others. We are proud member of Microsoft AI Partner Council and have also achieved AWS Generative AI Competency. Also, we are member of the prestigious Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications and Featured and Launch Partner for Microsoft Fabric.

For more information, please visit https://www.sonata-software.com/

