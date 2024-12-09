Sonu Sharma to Address SSD Knowledge Series 4.0 in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 09: In celebration of the construction of the Sacho Satram Tirath Dham in Nagpur, the Sindhi community will host the SSD Knowledge Series 4.0 at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium in Pal, Surat, on December 15th.

The event, scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm, will feature renowned motivational speaker and corporate trainer Sonu Sharma as the keynote speaker. Padma Shri Mathurbhai Savani will grace the event as the chief guest and share his insights on the significance of the Tirath Dham.

Sharing details about the event, Mukesh Khemchand Kewlani, a prominent leader of the Sindhi community and a long-time Surat resident, said, “Our society and especially the youth are increasingly drawn toward Western culture, often neglecting their own traditions and religious roots. It is our duty to do something meaningful for the future generations. Guided by the vision of our Guruji, Sai sadhram Sahib, the Sacho Satram Tirath Dham is being developed across 100 acres in Nagpur. Along with a Hindi Sanatani temple, the project will include Ayurvedic hospitals, educational institutions and cow shelters under the management of the Sacho Satram Tirath Dham Trust.”



He said the Sacho Satram Tirath Dham Trust is organising various events to promote awareness of this monumental religious initiative. HE emphasised the significance of engaging youngsters in such efforts, particularly as many tend to distance themselves from religious gatherings.

“The SSD Knowledge Series 4.0 aims to bring together the youth and educate them about our traditions and the impactful work being carried out by the Trust,” he said, adding that motivational speaker Sonu Sharma will provide guidance to the audience, in particular the young participants, while Padma Shri Mathurbhai Savani will offer his perspective on the importance of the Tirath Dham and its broader objectives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor