Sony India Launches ULT POWER SOUND, a New Series of Speakers and Headphones with Massive Bass and Ultimate Vibe

New Delhi [India], July 5: Sony India has today announced the launch of ULT POWER SOUND®(1) series - a new series of wireless speakers and noise-cancelling headphones designed to make you feel like you have dived into the front row of the arena. Built for music lovers, it produces powerful deep sound designed to make your heart pulsate. The new range consists of wireless speakers ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 7, ULT FIELD 1, and wireless noise-canceling headphones ULT WEAR. All models in the series include the ULT button, providing signature sound quality by enhancing the music with one or two different sound modes.

1. ULT TOWER 10: Turn your home into party central with Massive Bass, 360° Party Sound, 360° Party Light and karaoke, thanks to a supplied wireless mic. You can even connect the speaker to your TV to boost the sound of the things you love to watch.

* ULT POWER SOUND - Enhance all your low-end frequencies for exceptional bass. Enjoy two different type of bass-emphasised sound mode. Hit the ULT button for deeper bass for low-frequency sound that will make your heart tremble with ULT1. ULT2 delivers powerful punchy bass to feel the beat and get you dancing.

* 360° Party Sound and 360° Party Light - 360° party sound that carries powerful sound to every corner of the room. With its vibrant lighting, the ULT TOWER 10 brightens up your party. It even synchronises with the music to create a true festival feeling.

* Sound Field Optimisation - Detects noise and automatically changes the sound setting to deliver clear music even when you are surrounded by other sounds.

* Karaoke, Guitar, and TV Sound Booster - Belt out your favourite tunes, thanks to the included wireless mic. Plus enjoy complete control of your sound, with Echo and Key Controls on the top panel. You can plug in another microphone for a duet or a guitar to play along using the ULT TOWER 10 as an amp. TV Sound Booster enhances the sound from your TV.

2. ULT FIELD 7: Liven up your day with punchy bass and expressive lighting wherever you go. The ULT FIELD 7 lets you take the party anywhere thanks to the waterproof and dustproof construction plus a long battery life means you can party for longer. You can even connect to a mic for karaoke on the go.

* ULT POWER SOUND - Select ULT1 for deeper, lower frequency bass or select ULT2 for powerful, punchy bass.

* Sound Field Optimisation - Detects noise and automatically adjusts the sound setting to provide an optimal music experience, however busy the venue might be.

* Party for longer - Throw a party anywhere for longer thanks to up to 30-hour battery life(2). Plus, with quick charging you get 3 hours of playing time in 10 minutes3. IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating(3), you can take the party outside. It's also salt water resistant, which means you can enjoy music even at the beach.

* Carry anywhere - The ULT FIELD 7 can be easily moved around with the convenient carry handles and as it's designed to work perfectly whether positioned horizontally or vertically.

* Karaoke and guitar input and lighting - Connect a mic and get ready to sing anything. It's the perfect partner and even includes Echo and Key Controls on the rear panel. Or you can connect your guitar to turn the ULT FIELD 7 into an amp. And up the fun even more, ambient lighting produces subtle illumination perfect for parties and everyday use.

3. ULT FIELD 1: Bring your favourite tunes anywhere with enhanced bass built into a compact package with the ULT FIELD 1. Complete with a multi-way strap for ease of use, take your waterproof, dustproof and even shockproof speaker anywhere for longer, thanks to a long battery life.

* ULT POWER SOUND - Turn ULT POWER SOUND on for enhanced bass.

* Anywhere, any way - ULT FIELD 1 is your perfect partner for everywhere you go. Designed to be portable with up to 12 hours of battery life(4) so you can enjoy your tunes longer. Plus its multi-way strap, IP67 waterproof and dustproof rating(5), shockproof(6) design and salt-water resistance lets you take your speaker anywhere, indoors or out.

* Choice of layout - The ULT FIELD 1 is designed to work when it stood on its end or laid on its side, for the best use of space - even when that space is limited.

4. ULT WEAR: With exceptional bass and Premium Active Noise Cancelling, our new ULT WEAR headphones let you bring your favourite festival or club feel with you, everywhere you go.

* ULT POWER SOUND - Press the ULT button for powerful sound. ULT1 delivers deep, low-frequency bass, and ULT2 provides powerful bass.

* Designed for power - they're powered by Sony's Integrated Processor V1, the same processor found in Sony's award-winning 1000X series headphones, and a driver unit designed for ULT POWER SOUND series, to produce unwavering energy and huge resonating bass.

* Noise cancelling - With Dual Noise Sensor technology and the Integrated Processor V1, ULT WEAR takes Noise Cancelling to the next level. Now you can truly shut out the world and enjoy a party for one - just you and your music.

* Everyday use - ULT WEAR exudes function, form and features. A sensor pauses your music when you take them off and starts again when you put them on. Bluetooth® pairs with two devices at the same time with Multipoint Connection. Battery life is up to 30 hours(7) with Noise Cancelling on, and up to 50 hours with Noise Cancelling off. And if you need to top up in a hurry, a 3-minute quick charge will give you up to 90 minutes extra play time.

Availability and Price

The new ULT POWER SOUND products (ULT TOWER 10, ULT FIELD 7, ULT FIELD 1 and ULT WEAR Headphones) will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores and other e-commerce websites in India from 27th May 2024 onwards.

There will be an additional cashback offer of Rs 6,000/- on ULT Tower 10 and Rs 3,000/- on ULT Field 7 which can be availed through select credit cards in online and offline channels.

(1) ULT POWER SOUND is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

(2) When ULT1/2 on, and the volume level is set to 16, lighting off. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

(3) The unit, with the cap fastened securely, has a waterproof specification of IPX7*1 as specified in "Degree of protection against water immersion" of the IEC60529 "Ingress Protection Rating (IP Code)", and a dustproof specification of IP6X*2 as specified in "Degrees of protection against solid foreign objects". *1 IPX7 equivalency: The speaker has been tested to and maintains its operability when gently submersed in water to a depth of 1 m and left for 30 minutes. *2 IP6X equivalency: The speaker has been tested to and continues to block dust after stirring for 8 hours in a testing device which contains dust particles that are up to 75 mm in diameter.

(4) When ULT POWER SOUND on, and the volume level is set to 25. Actual performance may vary from the listed time due to the volume, songs played, surrounding temperature, and usage conditions.

(5) The unit, with the cap fastened securely, has a waterproof specification of IPX7*1 as specified in "Degree of protection against water immersion" of the IEC60529 "Ingress Protection Rating (IP Code)", and a dustproof specification of IP6X*2 as specified in "Degrees of protection against solid foreign objects". *1 IPX7 equivalency: The speaker has been tested to and maintains its operability when gently submersed in water to a depth of 1 m and left for 30 minutes. *2 IP6X equivalency: The speaker has been tested to and continues to block dust after stirring for 8 hours in a testing device which contains dust particles that are up to 75 mm in diameter.

(6) The system passes the drop test from 1.22 m on plywood of 5 cm thickness conforming to MIL-STD 810 H Method 516.8-Shock. This does not guarantee no damage, no breakdown, or waterproof and dustproof performance in all conditions. Deformation or damage from dropping the system or subjecting it to mechanical shock may cause deterioration of the waterproof and dustproof performance.

(7) When connecting via Bluetooth®, battery life is up to 30 hours for music playback usage when DSEE is turned off and codec is AAC, up to 30 hours for communication time usage. Please note usage hours may be shorter depending on the Codec and the conditions of use.

