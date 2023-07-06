Soteri Skin and Clinikally partner to launch into USD 27 billion Indian beauty market

Clinikally Digital Health

New Delhi [India], July 6: Soteri Skin, the innovative medical skincare line that uses pH correction to provide long-term relief for sensitive and chronic skin condition sufferers, is excited to announce it will be entering India through an exclusive partnership with Clinikally. Soteri Skin takes "pH-balanced" to the next level and offers long-term pH correction to give eczema sufferers long-lasting results.

This move comes at an opportune time; according to Statista, the skin care industry in India is estimated to be worth USD 27.23 billion by the end of 2023.

Global skincare brands have historically neglected the Indian market due to lower discretionary spending power; however, this trend is sharply changing thanks to an emerging affluent middle class. With its 63rd ranking in the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 index out of 190 countries worldwide - up from 100th place merely three years ago -India's retail sector has become one of the world's largest and most dynamic destinations for business opportunities today.

"The decision to enter India was largely driven by customer feedback and the market opportunity. Eczema affects 1 in 10 adults globally, and this number is growing rapidly in countries like India. We can't wait to see how customers in India benefit from our products!" said Rafal Pielak, CEO at Soteri Skin.

Soteri Skin was founded by a team that is personally affected by eczema, and formulated by leading dermatologists and Harvard scientist, Rafal Pielak who has worked on brands such as CeraVe, La Roche-Posay, and Skinceuticals.

The founders started talking to friends who had been suffering from eczema and found a common thread among them: they all had tried every product on the market and nothing worked. They began to understand that there was no solution out there that addressed the root cause of their problem - disrupted skin acid mantle. When skin's pH deviates from its optimal level, the skin barrier doesn't function properly, and fails to keep irritants out and moisture in. This, in turn, causes skin's pH to increase further, creating a vicious cycle of flare-ups and irritation They realized that they needed to find a way to stop the cycle, and that the key here was correcting skin pH.

Their mission: create skincare products that not only help heal, but also prevent future flare-ups all while being effective for everyone - regardless of age, gender, skin type or condition. The company's first product was a barrier-repair cream that worked to soothe and heal the skin while also strengthening the skin's barrier function. The cream was an instant success and people began to see results within a few days of using it.

Scientific research has confirmed that the optimal pH range for skin health is between 4.5 and 5. Imbalance resulting from a higher or lower pH can lead to adverse effects such as eczema and atopic dermatitis. To help address this, Soteri Skin products are designed to effectively lower skin pH to a range closer to the optimal level of 4.5 - 5, resulting in an optimum environment for skin renewal and healing in those suffering from eczema.

Arjun Soin, CEO of Clinkally said, "For the last 15 months since our launch, Clinikally has been in relentless pursuit to provide science-backed solutions in Dermatology & Nutrition to consumers across India. Soteri's products for treatment of chronic skin conditions will now be available across India through Clinikally's telemedicine platform, online pharmacy and various clinical physical distribution channels."

Soin added, "While our online pharmacy already offers numerous brands from across Europe & Asia, Soteri happens to be the first significant launch of a US-based brand on our platform. Partnering with Soteri, we will usher in a new wave of steroid-free treatment for chronic skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis in India."

Since its launch in 2017, Clinikally has become the leading online platform for medical skincare products currently offers over 1000 affordable and high-quality skincare that can be accessed online or via the mobile app. Clinikally will onboard Soteri Skin as part of its own mission to bring innovative products from around the world to the India market.

"We partnered with Clinikally to run a clinical test in partnership with their network of dermatologists. The results were astounding. 100 per cent of Eczema, Rosacea, and Psoriasis patients saw significant improvements. 60 per cent of Atopic Dermatitis, the most common form of eczema, patients saw complete symptoms relief. It was such a fantastic result, and we were thrilled that this initial collaboration with Clinikally had enabled us to reach and make such a big impact on the people who need our technology the most.", said Rafal Pielak, CEO at Soteri Skin.

Both Clinikally and Soteri Skin are YC companies, a renowned Silicon Valley technology startup accelerator that has played a significant role in launching over 4,000 companies, including well-known names like Airbnb, Coinbase, and Dropbox. Y Combinator plays a crucial role in supporting startup brands by providing financial investment, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to valuable resources.

"We first connected with Soteri through the YCombinator network (both our companies are recent alumni), which gave us a baseline level of trust for pursuing serious discussions. Furthermore, Rafal's vast academic/research background (which aligns with our scientific ethos) has been a true anchor for this collaboration," said CEO of Clinkally, Arjun Soin. "In the last 6 months, our medical and research advisors have received the Soteri products extremely well, and we have already published a collaborative study on promising early clinical results," Soin added.

The Soteri Skin, Eczema Care line currently features five products: face and body eczema cream - No More Rough Patches, two face treatments Balancing Act and Gimme More, a baby cream - Bebe Skin, and a scalp serum - Scalp Soother. Soteri sells its products online at www.soteriskin.com, Amazon, and soon through Clinikally in select cities in India: Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad (with more cities being added).

Soteri Skin is a DTC brand skincare for chronic skin conditions like eczema. Soteri's patented pH/LOCK™ locks skin in at a therapeutic pH for 12+ hours, which is shown to help break the cycle of skin sensitivity, whether you have eczema, psoriasis, or just a bad sunburn. The skincare line, works to regulate the skin surface ph-balance, that is constantly in flux, simply due to daily activities. People with chronic skin conditions such as eczema have a harder time regulating their skin's pH. Now, the skin care brand is taking a big bet on an often overlooked market: India.

