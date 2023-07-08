Sourav Ganguly, the acclaimed "Dada" of Indian cricket, launches an online course on leadership on his 51st birthday

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8: Sourav Ganguly, former Indian cricket team captain, celebrated his 51st birthday in style by launching his new app called Sourav Ganguly Masterclass. He also launched a signature online course titled "Leadership to Greatness" on his app to inspire individuals from diverse backgrounds and provide insights into his leadership style and how one can apply it in various spheres of life.

Dada, as Sourav Ganguly is fondly known, launched his app with the help of Classplus, India's leading platform that helps educators and content creators launch and scale their online courses. Notably, he has been an investor in Classplus since 2020. The first-of-its-kind educational app from an Indian cricketer can be downloaded from Play Store on all android devices. The comprehensive course content can be easily accessed in both English and Bangla. Notably, Ganguly and Classplus will use all proceeds from the course to support the education of underprivileged children.

The course titled "Leading with Greatness by Sourav Ganguly" covers various aspects of leadership, including visionary leadership, team dynamics, leading by example, and leading through adversity, among others.

Ganguly, who is known for his transformative leadership in Indian cricket, says his mantra of success is straightforward. "As a leader and a sportsman, staying true to my core values has been my fundamental secret to success. I want to share my decades of experience, practical knowledge and learnings on working under immense pressure and at a position of national importance," says Dada.

In addition to sharing invaluable leadership insights, Ganguly also provides an inside look into his legendary cricketing journey, game-changing decisions, and his vision for Indian cricket. The final module, "Leadership Beyond Boundaries: Impacting the World," encapsulates his philosophy of building a legacy by nurturing more leaders and throws light on his influence beyond cricket and the impact of his leadership.

"From leading a world-class cricket team to having millions of fans around the world, Dada is no doubt a symbol of transformative leadership," adds Mukul Rustagi, Co-founder, and CEO of Classplus. "We've seen his leadership on the cricket field. Now, through his masterclass, he will uncover the secrets to his success, teaching us how to develop our own leadership styles, all while staying true to ourselves."

The news comes after Ganguly's social media poll on what learnings he should share from his cricket career with his followers, where leadership emerged as the most voted topic. Now, just four days later, he has announced that his app is available for the audience to access the course.

