South Actress Payal Rajput Starrer Superhit Film "Mangalvaar" Will Now Premiere In Hindi On Zee Cinema On August 9

New Delhi [India], August 7: South's blockbuster action horror film Mangalvaar is now going to premiere on Zee Cinema on 9 August 2024 in Hindi. Presented by Eagle Home Entertainments, the film stars South Indian stars Payal Rajput and Ajaneesh Lakmath. Director Surendra Suneja of Eagle Home Entertainments is very excited about the release of the film Mangalvaar.

Mangalvaar is a suspense and horror film that has already created a buzz in theatres. Starring the talented Payal Rajput and Ajaneesh Lakmath, this blockbuster has mesmerized the audience with its engaging storyline. After its release in theatres, Mangalvaar became a sensation and also boasts of one of the highest box office collections, marking its success with 150 million views minutes on Disney+ in just a few days.

Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/JgkltqwRNIU

Now 'Mangalvaar' is set to reach the TV audience as it is going to premiere on Zee Cinema worldwide in Hindi on 9th August 2024. The film is not only a heart-touching story but also imparts in you. a special feeling that you will feel only while you watch it. Ajay Bhupathi, director of blockbusters like 'RX 100' and 'Maha Samudram', has made this film quite different from other films. He shot for 75 consecutive days and nights with hundreds of actors in the dense forests of Andhra Pradesh. Editing and sound design were kept in mind during the shooting.

Payal Rajput has proven her amazing acting talent. Cameraman Shivendra Dasardhi has presented every scene perfectly. Eagle Home Entertainments director Surendra Suneja says, 'This film shows something that has never been seen before. Kantara fame Ajaneesh Loknath has made the background music of the film memorable. I hope the audience will love this film.'

