South Korean retailers skip Halloween marketing after Itaewon tragedy, shift focus to Pepero day, year-end sales

Seoul [South Korea], October 21 : South Korean retailers are skipping Halloween marketing this year in the wake of the Itaewon crowd crush in 2022, and instead focusing on Pepero Day in November and other year-end promotions, reported the Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea.

According to industry sources on Monday, large discount stores and convenience stores are not running special Halloween promotions this year. They are instead focusing on other preparations.

To celebrate Pepero Day on November 11, Lotte Wellfood Co. is launching a large-scale campaign titled, "Find Pepero hidden by Stray Kids" in downtown Seoul and along Subway Line 2.

Stray Kids, a popular idol group among young audiences, are featured in this interactive marketing event designed to strengthen engagement with young consumers.

Participants can scan QR codes to take quizzes and enter online events, while large outdoor advertisements will be displayed in key areas such as Hongdae and Gangnam in Seoul.

The event runs until November 11. Major department stores are also skipping Halloween events and are instead focusing on Christmas promotions.

Hyundai Department Store Co. will unveil Christmas-themed displays from November 1 at all branches, while Shinsegae Inc. will project large-scale media facade videos on its main store exterior and run winter apparel promotions.

Lotte Department Store will open an outdoor Christmas market at its Jamsil branch in southern Seoul and strengthen in-store holiday displays.

"Preparations for the Christmas and year-end season are starting earlier each year," said an industry official. "Exterior decorations and Christmas trees are becoming more elaborate, intensifying competition."

