Sowmya Reddy to inaugurate Zero Fest in Bengaluru organised by Vegan Fest and powered by Plant Based Food Industry Association

Lets Vez and Vegan Fest are organising India's first Zero Fest, a two-day lifestyle festival celebrating sustainability and veganism to be held on the 9th and 10th of April 2022 in Bengaluru.

Sowmya Reddy, Member of the Karnataka Legislative As-sembly and General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress of Karnataka will be inaugurating Zero Fest. Popular actresses Preetika Rao and Ashvithi Shetty to attend the event.

Zero Fest is being organised in association with Blue Tribe; Khadi Deepak Welfare Foundation; Urban Platter; Only Earth, Geist Beer, Tags Chips, Guilio Garden and Crave by Leena. Plant Based Food Industry Association has lent wholehearted support to the festival. The NGO partners for the event are: People for Animal, FIAPO, Vegan Outreach, Plant Based Treaty (Animal Save Movement); Rare Earth; El Zero; Digital Madhyam; BIO Nutrients and PETA.

Zero Fest is going to be held at Jayamahal Hotel, Bengaluru from 12 noon onwards and the organisers are expecting a footfall of around 15000 people. A weekend full of shopping, live food counters, fashion shows, workshops, live music, poetry, dance, games and quizzes, prizes, virtual treasure hunts, causes, tree plantation drives and more. Bengaluru city will transform into an immersive experience of zero waste, zero cruelty and zero impact choices.

Vineeth Vincent will be the Master of Ceremony and also perform live in the event. Upswing, a jazz rock band that makes conscious music will take the centre stage on both days with different set lists. It will be a star-studded event with sandalwood celebrities, political guests, influencers, chefs, nutritionists, musicians and artists coming together to celebrate sustainability and plant-based lifestyles.

The visitors will enjoy live performances of music, dance and poetry, cruelty free fashion shows, AR treasure hunts with exciting coupons and prizes. With this, the event will also provide the luxury to learn and experience, how to enjoy Blue Tribe plant-based meats with a masterclass from an expert chef who will make plant-based Sushis with Urban Platter's extensive range of gourmet products.

The different categories of live stall and exhibitors are from various fields like; Fashion, Life-style & Art, Bath and Beauty, Food, Live food and NGOs. Some of the renowned exhibitors to present at the event will be: Happy Calf, Jolly Well, Anuttama Chocolates, BOHECO, Flyberry Gourmet and Wickedgud. All these elements will make Zero Fest more attractive, vibrant and a unique experience for its visitors while spreading the perfect plant-based message on the World Health Day which is celebrated on 7th April with focus on "Our Planet, Our Health" for a healthier tomorrow by WHO.

