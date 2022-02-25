SpaceBasic partners with PES University to introduce AI-powered Cafeteria Management System

SpaceBasic, an edtech company that is empowering student housing communities by digitising everyday tasks and communication, has partnered with PES University, a leading teaching and research institution in Bengaluru, to introduce a smart AI-powered Cafeteria system at PES University's student hostels.

PES University in Bengaluru is a premier institution known for its technological programs and it was ranked fifth in the Outlook-ICARE India University Rankings 2020.

With SpaceBasic's Cafeteria Manager, educational institutions can automate student cafeteria usage in minutes with code-free automation workflows. Hostel Management can easily analyse student food consumption trends while effectively reducing wastage and costs.

SpaceBasic's AI powered platform analyses data via a cloud analytic and ML engines to deliver cost reductions and enable streamlined operations. Furthermore, hostel management can also view real-time student foot traffic, can keep track of student meal bookings and cafeteria check-ins.

Commenting on the partnership, Madhavi Shankar, CEO and Co-founder, SpaceBasic, said, "We are thrilled to partner with PES University to implement our cafeteria management system. One of the main goals behind building a smart cafeteria system is to reduce food waste. We found that a lot of students were keen on a tech-driven solution that would avert food wastage in college cafeterias. Our solution completely transforms the way cafeterias are managed by reducing the food waste while creating a seamless experience for students. Furthermore, it plays a key role in providing data-driven actionable insights. These insights not only help institutions to streamline their operations but it also leads to significant cost savings and improved student satisfaction."

Anudeep Seemalamudi Mallesh, Manager Administration, PES University, said, "Every month our students had to stand in queues for long hours to book a monthly meal plan from a cafeteria of their choice. With 3 cafeterias catering to 1000+ students, day-to-day cafeteria management involves a lot of manual processes mainly in terms of recording student foot traffic, planning menu, and meal bookings. A lot of these manual processes can now be completely automated through the SpaceBasic App and it takes less than a couple of minutes for our students to book a cafeteria of their choice. New age solutions like this not only help us streamline our processes but also improve student satisfaction and experience."

SpaceBasic empowers campus housing communities by digitising everyday tasks and communication, in one workspace. Whether it's rising maintenance requests, or booking meals, students will be able to seamlessly navigate the university experience, and faculty will be able to get data-driven insights to work more efficiently every day!

