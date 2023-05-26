Special conclave to be held Saturday to celebrate PM Modi's nine years in office

New Delhi [India], May 26 : On the completion of the ninth year of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister, the central government is set to organise a special conclave at Vigyan Bhawan here in the national capital on Saturday.

The theme of the conclave is "Seva, Sushashan, and Garib Kalyan" - Service, Good Governance, and Empowerment of the Poor.

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will be the chief guest and Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting guest of honour.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to address the valedictory session.

There will be three thematic sessions during the day-long conclave Thematic Session 1 : India: Surging Ahead; Thematic Session 2 : Jan Jan Ka Vishwas; and Thematic Session 3 : Yuva Shakti: Galvanizing India.

PM Modi was sworn in on May 26, 2014. Ever since, his government has brought in a range of reforms starting from Digital India, infrastructure push, housing for all, LPG to poor households, tap water to all, railway modernisation, and boosting startups, among others.

A special exhibition showcasing PM Modi-led government's achievements will be put up at the conclave venue.

