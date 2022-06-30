Spectrum Metro - A wondrous commercial mix of Innovation, Entertainment, and Hospitality

The new commercial and retail destination, that is set to take the NCR population on an astounding circle of shopping and entertaining amusement is Spectrum Metro, located at Noida, Sector 75. The project is being developed in two phases, sharing door-step connectivity with Sector 50 Metro Station of Aqua Line.

Spanning across 12 acres, the upcoming retail-commercial hub is deemed to have one of the largest frontages in North India that opens up to a large stretch of roads and mainlines, which will bound to attract huge footfalls once it's open to the public.

It is a four-side open high street project with multiple entries and exit points, 1-km long frontage and also provides easy accessibility to roads and expressways like Noida Expressway, Indirapuram, NH-24, and Delhi-Meerut expressway.

Phase 1 of the project spreads across 6 acres, divided into 4 Blocks that are A, B, C, and D. The location of the project is one of its highlights as it offers easy accessibility to 1.5 to 2 lakh families which will most likely attract 5-8 lakh crowds on a daily basis. It also has a dedicated space for 3-level parking. Block A accommodates 19 floors, with shops till the second floor and a range of office spaces on the upper floors and can be connected through a 45 m wide road from the side.

Block B is demarcated for retail shops till the 2nd floor and has a 6-screen INOX multiplex. Block C is the ultimate go-to place for shops, terrace gardens and various options for Food and Bar restaurants and cafes. The USP of this block is the presence of Medifloor and Students' Mart which will also drive students' curiosity and engagement in the mall.

Block D has hypermarkets, retail shops, Meena Bazaar, a Kids' and Entertainment zone, and Serviced Apartments for which Spectrum Metro has announced a tie-up with a renowned hotel chain. It has also inked leasing deals with Spar Hypermarket, Smaaash, Reliance Trendz, Reliance Digital, Duty-Free, Looks Salon, Dominos, Brooklyn Brothers, Jockey, Skechers, Barista, VanHeusen, Max Fashion, Raymonds, Vaasvi etc. to give an opulent commercial experience to people.

Spectrum Metro's Phase 2 is being developed across 9 acres and has 5 blocks A, B, C, D, and E. The prime attraction of this Phase will be the introduction of the 'Purani Dilli' concept serving sapid and mouth-watering delicacies famous for Purani Dilli. It will be filled with eateries and food joints serving Chole bhature, jalebis, falooda, samosa, chaats, Dahi Bhalla, Tikki, phirni, butter chicken, biriyani served in earthen pots, Nihari, etc. Moreover, it will also have a dedicated floor keeping the women in mind with the name 'World of Women- Of the, For the, By the Women' that would empower women entrepreneur. It will not only cater to the needs of the women but offer a great opportunity to women entrepreneurs and the women workforce to grow professionally.

A special space for kids has also been reserved called 'Kids Island' which will have a shopping space, hobby classes, animations and designing, and a Robotic centre exclusively for kids. It will be bifurcated into three zones- Gifting / Utility Zone, Shopping Zone, and Activity Zone. The Gifting and Utility Zone will entail Education, fun, fitness, event, and a decor store. The shopping zone will sell apparel, accessories, toys, nutrition, and electronics. The Activity Zone will have various Animation Designing Robotics centres, a Fitness / Yoga Dance and Music training and also hobby Classes / Gaming and Soft play store.

Spectrum Metro has all the components of a successful commercial real estate venture, piquing customers' interests and promising a fine commercial-retail experience to people.

