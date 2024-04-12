Spectrum@Metro: A Rising Family Entertainment Hub

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12: Spectrum@Metro, a one-stop destination for leisure and shopping in Noida, has become the talk of the town, offering a holistic experience to visitors. Phase 1 of the premium high-street project in Noida Sector 75 spans 6 acres, while Phase 2 of Spectrum@Metro spans 9 acres. The project boasts world-class amenities and facilities, thus making it an attractive destination for visitors.

The high-street project is located in close proximity to major residential areas such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi, offering easy access to a large population. Visitors can also easily access the high street through many modes of transportation, including the Noida Sector 50 metro station, just a few minutes from the project. This connectivity makes it easy for visitors to commute to and from the complex. Furthermore, the project is excellently connected to the rest of Noida and the NCR region. It is just a short drive from the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which connects it to major business districts.

Spectrum@Metro is a perfect blend of style and superiority and stands as the pinnacle of excellence in Noida. The high street project has been making waves in Noida's real estate market, offering a rich experience in retail, office, and entertainment spaces. Spectrum@Metro hosts the most popular global brands across lifestyle, food, fashion, etc., setting it apart from other projects nearby. The project's emphasis on creating aesthetically pleasing and accessible spaces has been a significant draw for visitors and investors alike.

The high street is an all-under-one-roof destination for food, shopping, and entertainment and is home to various renowned brands. Spectrum@Metro has dedicated spaces for multiple genres, including entertainment zones like Smaaash- a gaming and entertainment centre where families can dive into the world of virtual reality, sports, and other recreational activities. The project also boasts fine dining options like Domino's, BBQ Co., Starbucks, Berco's, Baskin & Robbins, Naturals Ice Cream, and many more, offering an array of delightful treats. These ensure that Spectrum@Metro caters to diverse preferences, making it a destination for shopping, culinary experiences, and leisure.

Furthermore, Phase 1 of Spectrum@Metro comprises SkyJumper that allows visitors to enjoy the adventurous world of SkyJumper. Spanning 71,000 sq. ft., the trampoline park offers an unparalleled fun and thrilling experience. Within the park lies an extraordinary realm of amusement, fitness, and sports- an avant-garde family entertainment enclave. The one-of-a-kind indoor sports facility offers families a top-notch entertainment experience, thus, presenting Spectrum@Metro as the most extensively curated family entertainment centre.

Food and entertainment are paramount at Spectrum@Metro. Whether you want a fantastic shopping experience, quench your taste buds, or indulge in thrilling entertainment activities, Spectrum@Metro has it all! Furthermore, the commercial spaces have been meticulously crafted with a strong emphasis on distinctive layouts and amenities catering to the needs of both merchants and patrons. Consequently, it is a desirable choice for prospective investors looking for a robust investment prospect within the family entertainment zone domain and visitors looking for an ideal entertainment hub.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor