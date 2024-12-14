Spine Doctor in Bangalore Redefines Spine Care With an Enhanced Digital Platform

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 14: Dr.Umesh Srinkantha, an expert spine doctor in Bangalore, and the Founder of Spine360, has come up with two significant achievements in spine care. The first one is the release of a new digital platform specifically created to improve patient accessibility. The second is the introduction of cutting-edge techniques in minimally invasive spine surgery. These improvements constitute a major step in modernising spine care in Bangalore.

The recently launched digital platform offers speedier loading times, user-friendly navigation, and many educational resources. "Our aim was to provide a digital experience that reflects the top standards of our medical care," said Dr.Umesh Srikantha. "The enhanced site could be a comprehensive asset for patients looking for information about spine conditions and accessible treatment alternatives."

Spine360 also remains at the forefront of development in minimally invasive spine surgery. Dr. Umesh Srikantha has successfully performed over 2,000 minimally invasive procedures and 4,500 brain and spine surgeries. He utilises the latest surgical navigation systems and advanced 3D imaging technology. "These minimally invasive techniques help reduce recuperation times considerably and improve results for our patients," Dr. Umesh Srikantha added.

Key features of Spine360's digital platform include:

* Interactive educational resources that provide in-depth information about spine conditions.

* Seamless appointment booking system.

* In-depth insights into minimally invasive surgical options.

* Patient testimonials and success stories.

* Accessible tips on spine health and preventive care.

The platform aligns seamlessly with Spine360's surgical innovations, which encompass:

* Advanced surgical navigation systems, enabling precision and accuracy during procedures.

* Intraoperative neuromonitoring to ensure safety

* Minimally invasive techniques to reduce recovery time and patient discomfort.

* Cutting-edge 3D imaging technology for precise surgical planning and execution.

"By utilising a combination of digital accessibility with surgical excellence, we are setting a new benchmark in spine care," said Dr.Umesh Srikantha. "Patients now have easier access to vital information and can benefit from the most advanced surgical techniques available."

About Spine360

Spine360, headed by Dr. Umesh Srikantha, is considered one of the best spine care centers in Bangalore. It emphasises less invasive ways of spine surgery and provides a whole range of spine-related care. It has operated for more than 40 years and has handled over 25,000 successful treatments. Spine360 is always the first one to offer the latest spine treatments and makes it a priority to meet the patients' needs.

You can find out more at www.spine360.in

Contact Person: Dr. Umesh Srikantha

Address: 43/2, New Airport Road,

NH 44, Sahakar Nagar, Hebbal,

Bengaluru,

Karnataka 560092

Ph No: 09731616061

Map: maps.app.goo.gl/3P7w1oQvY47Z7kF3A.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor