Spiritual Tech Platform Rgyan launches "Bodhi" - India's First AI Devotional Companion to offer personalized spiritual guidance

New Delhi [India], July 15: Spiritual tech platform Rgyan has announced the launch of Rgyan Bodhi, an artificial intelligence-powered devotional assistant designed to offer personalized spiritual guidance and content suggestions to users across India and globally.

According to the company, Rgyan Bodhi is aimed at delivering a custom spiritual experience to individuals by leveraging AI to align religious practices, rituals, and astrological advice through users' birth details, location, and preferences.

"Rgyan Bodhi is more like a living, breathing spiritual companion designed to light up your path and walk with you every step of your digital devotional journey," said Umesh Khatri, Co-founder and CEO of Rgyan. "In today's fast-paced world, people are truly seeking inner peace and deeper connections. We've used the power of AI to bring the richness of our spiritual/devotional traditions directly to individuals, customized to their unique spiritual needs. This isn't just about information; it's about nurturing genuine spiritual growth and holistic well-being."

The Devotional AI companion will provide daily customized Panchang details, including Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga, and Karana, along with Shubh Muhurat calculated based on user location and astrological data. It will also deliver dynamic horoscopes, graha gochar insights, and personalized remedies.

Other features include personalised curated daily mantra recommendations for peace, prosperity, and health, festival reminders, ritual guides, and access to a large repository of sacred texts, guided meditations, and devotional content. The app also offers smart recommendations for spiritual products and services such as puja samagri, rudraksha suggestions, astrology consultations, and pilgrimage tours.

Rgyan Bodhi will also facilitate community engagement by allowing users to connect with Rgyan's larger spiritual network.

Founded by Umesh Khatri and Devendar Agarwal, Rgyan began as a blogging platform in 2018 and has since evolved into a Devotional Community platform and marketplace for associated services (Live Mandir Darshans, Astrology Consultation, Pilgrim Tours, Devotional Products and much more). The company said it has built the AI platform while upholding user privacy, data security, and cultural authenticity.

The Rgyan Bodhi experience is now available through the Rgyan website and app. As per platform data, since its launch Rgyan has recorded 8.7 million+ user visits, 10,000+ watch hours, 15,000+ media content uploads, and over 4,000 blogs and articles. The portal has created 63.7 million+ impressions, with 10,000+ e-commerce product and service transactions.

