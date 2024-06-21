Splice Taps Into Creator Community to "Flip" Popular Aaroh Sample Packs from South Asia

VMPL

New York [US], June 21: Late last year, music creation platform Splice made headlines when it launched Aaroh, a brand new sample label representing the samples and sounds of South Asia. Having immediately garnered widespread acclaim, musicians and producers from around the world began flipping Aaroh sounds, creating unique original works. Splice picked four of the most creative and prolific artists to put together freshly reimagined collections of Aaroh.

Aaroh Flipped features four emerging artists of Indian and South Asian descent - Subb-an, Nayana Iz, Tev'N and Tsunaina, who have all flipped their favorite Aaroh sounds into one-of-a-kind musical creations. The Aaroh Flipped collections will be released throughout the summer, beginning with Subb-an's collection, now available here, followed by Nayana Iz and Tev'N on June 24, and Tsunaina on July 22. Additionally, two inhouse Splice producers, Ayesha and Baalti, have created their own Aaroh Flipped packs. Ayesha's is out now and can be heard HERE, with Baalti's set for release on June 18th.

"One of the coolest things about working at Splice is seeing how artists take our sounds and shape them in surprising, innovative ways," said Dani DiCiaccio, Vice President of Content at Splice. "Our subscribers have been loving the Aaroh label sounds we released last November and taking the original tracks and making them their own. Some were so good, we decided to package them up in special collections we called 'Aaroh Flipped.' We think people are going to love these new takes on Aaroh."

The original Aaroh label was launched in November of last year, featuring five distinct sample packs representing a sonic exploration of musical styles and instruments of one of the most creative regions in the world.

In addition to Aaroh, Splice has 28 distinct sample labels representing more than 130 genres and diverse sounds from Amapiano to UK Drill and this year's breakout sound, Phonk.

About Splice

Splice helps music creators bring their ideas to life. A subscription to Splice's vast industry-leading sounds catalog, includes high-quality licensed samples paired with powerful AI, to accelerate deep sound discovery and inspiration. The company also provides affordable access to plugins and DAWs through a rent-to-own Gear marketplace. The New York based startup (Co-founded by Steve Martocci and Matt Aimonetti) closed a Series D round in November 2020, is led by CEO, Kakul Srivastava.

