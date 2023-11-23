Sports for All (SFA) and Viacom18 Partnership to Bring SFA Championships 2023-2024 on Digital and Television

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23: With the presentation of SFA Championships on JioCinema, Sports18-2, and Sports18 Khel channels, school sporting competitions will now make their way to digital & television. The partnership of Sports For All (SFA), India's largest tech-enabled multi-sport grassroots competition platform and Viacom18, will together make school sports accessible to millions of sports fans, across the country.

Being home to the most prolific sporting action, Viacom18's portfolio is curated to engage fans in fresh ways and remove barriers to accessibility, affordability, and languages through digital. The partnership will also further their effort to carve a domain for youth sports. The collaboration is an extension of SFA's own commitment to make sports accessible to all, especially at the school level. Bringing SFA Championships, the flagship IP by SFA, on Television and OTT will assist in radically transforming the school sporting ecosystem, in the country.

"The partnership with Sports For All (SFA) is our bid to make sporting action from the grassroots level accessible by harnessing the power of digital," said Head of Content, TV and Digital, Viacom 18 Sports, Siddharth Sharma. "We endeavor to continue spotlighting school-level talent by including SFA Championships in our portfolio."

Viacom18 will present the best action from the SFA Championships 2023-2024 starting December 3rd on JioCinema, Sports18-2, and Sports18 Khel channels. This calendar year, the city-based model of the SFA Championships is scheduled across Indore, Jaipur, Uttarakhand (Dehradun), Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Nagpur, Delhi, and Ahmedabad. With the broadcast of SFA Championships, schools across the country will be able to recognize the sporting potential that their athletes can further harness. Thus, showcasing the untapped talent from schools, competing in more than 30 sporting categories and picking the prestigious title of 'number one school in sports' in that city.

"Partnering with Viacom18 is indeed a historic moment, in bringing Indian school sports to the centre stage. The country will now join in to witness the incredible potential of our young athletes," shared SFA Founders Vishwas Choksi and Rishikesh Joshi. "Our aim is to enthuse viewers to witness the journey of future champions, through our broadcast content. The SFA Championships entail an international sporting experience through equitable access to world-class infrastructure, match videos, analytics and insights for school athletes. Every episode will showcase the energy and sporting talent of that city, their trials and tribulations and how every athlete contributes in identifying the 'number one school in sports', for their city."

SFA Championships are India's largest multi-sport school competitions, enabling an opportunity for youth to unleash their fullest potential through joyful and inspiring sporting experiences. These Championships are revolutionising the way school sports are experienced in India. The vision is to host 150 championships across 50 cities, in the next five years. Building a single unifying platform to discover talent at the click of a button, across multi-sports, is how SFA has envisioned to encourage two lakh athletes to play at the 10 SFA Championships within a span of four months, for the 2023-2024 season.

