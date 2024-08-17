Sravani Hospitals stands in solidarity with medical community: Emergency services only on August 17

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 17: In light of the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where a young lady doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminal hall on August 9 2024. Sravani Hospitals announces its support for the nationwide strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The distressing event has caused profound outrage within the medical community, leading to a significant disruption in medical services as students and doctors rally for justice for the resident PG doctor affected by this heinous crime. In response to the IMA’s call for a 24-hour nationwide strike on August 17, Sravani Hospitals will align with the cause to express solidarity and support.

On August 17, 2024, Sravani Hospitals will prioritize emergency services only, ensuring that critical care and urgent medical needs are met while refraining from routine and elective procedures. This decision underscores our commitment to addressing immediate health concerns and standing with our colleagues in the medical profession during this pivotal moment.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected family and the entire medical community during this challenging time. As we observe this black day, we remain united in our call for justice and heightened safety measures, not only for medical professionals.

As responsible citizens of India, we strongly condemn this act of disgrace to women in our society.

About Sravani Hospitals:

Sravani Hospitals is a multi-speciality hospital spread across 25000 sq. ft and is a state-of-the-art 75-bed with 10-plus specialities in the prime location of Madhapur, Hyderabad. The core values of Sravani Hospitals are focused on providing excellent medical care with the ‘patient first’ principle with utmost respect, integrity and service. Led by Dr. Naveen Chettupalli, Consultant Paediatrician and President, Mrs. Sravani Chettupalli, CEO

Sravani Hospitals & Dr. Prasad Neelam, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist, HPB & Liver Transplant Surgeon & Managing Director offers comprehensive healthcare services across key Centres of Excellence —Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Surgical Gastroenterology, General Medicine, Cardiology, Orthopaedics, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Urology & Andrology, Nephrology, Surgical Oncology, Anaesthesia & Critical Care, ENT,

Radiology, Hernia & AWR, Pulmonology, Psychiatry, Critical Care & Day care surgery.

Sravani Hospitals Madhapur has also received Top Emerging Hospital in South Region in All India Multispecialty Hospitals Ranking Survey 2023 by Times of India.

Sravani Hospitals (A unit of Chettupalli Health & Research Pvt. Ltd.)

Plot No. 91-94, Guttala Begumpet, Cyber Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad-500 033

www.sravanihospitals.com

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor