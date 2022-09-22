SRE Music O Raano Bura Naa Maano all set to rock this Navratri

September 22: This Navratri, make sure you don't keep your partner waiting. And that’s what happens in this fun a single of SRE MUSIC with stunning Kashika Kapoor & dashing Vardhan Puri.

O Raano Bura Na Maano' takes you on the fiery fun roller coaster ride with the song by Aditya Narayan. It has that foot-tapping vibe and is met with a huge response and already a rage. We already see people practising their moves on the hook step of the song.

Producer Deepak Mukut of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, himself a music buff, is creating a distinct space in music with his recently launched Music Label, SRE Music. He is all set to release various music singles across genres, and his ear for music will ensure a treat for listeners.

The music video is directed by Tejas Dattani, composed by Shamir Tandon, Co-produced by Hunar Mukut, this Navratri special is sure to rock dancers all over this Navratri.

