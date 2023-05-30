Sri Ramakrishna Hospital raises awareness on World Digestive Health Day: Prioritizing digestive wellness for a healthy future

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30: May 29th, 2023 is celebrated as World Digestive Health Day. This day throws light on the importance of maintaining gut and the need to protect them. The Gastroenterology experts at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital provide detailed information on how to take care of gastrointestinal health and what one should follow.

Everyone has had a "gut feeling". Even though this famous saying is based on our instincts and intuition, our gut really does affect our health, how one feels and how one feels. In recent years, "gut health" has become a popular phrase.

One probably already knows why it's important to keep the digestive system, which is one of the most important parts of the body, in good shape. The digestive system breaks down nutrients (foods and liquids) into small pieces that the body can receive and use for energy, growth, and cell repair. In fact, one can't understate how important the gut system is to the health of the immune system and the body as a whole.

In an effort to promote better health and well-being, leading gastric health experts are drawing attention to the dangers of unhealthy eating habits and providing essential tips to improve gastric health. With the rise in gastrointestinal disorders and related health concerns, it is crucial to raise awareness about the significance of maintaining a healthy digestive system.

In today's scenario unhealthy eating has become a trend as just a quick fix. This generation entertains take-away food for most meals of the day. Similarly as adults, children demand pizza or burger and parents are fulfilling their demands without knowing the after effects.

When children make eating unhealthy foods a regular habit, it can lead to some adverse effects and can impact the quality of life. Consuming junk foods not only affects the gastrointestinal health but also makes a huge impact on overall health.

Here are some of the effects of unhealthy food habits that one can face:

Increase in blood sugar levels:

The salt's sodium content raises blood pressure, which can make the vascular system weak.

Kidney disease:

High salt in food makes the body keep water (edema) and makes it hard for the kidneys to work. One sign of a kidney that isn't working right is swelling.

Diabetes:

Colas, beers, and other drinks have a lot of sugar in them. The high sugar level may make it more likely that insulin won't work right, which could lead to type 2 diabetes in children or later in life.

Obesity:

The fat used to taste and season junk food builds up in the body, which can make one feel tired. When one doesn't have enough energy, one doesn't do much physical exercise. This makes one fat and puts one at a higher risk for heart problems.

Digestive disorder:

The base of junk food is more prepared and has fewer nutrients that come from nature. There isn't much fiber in junk food, which makes it more likely that one will get constipated and, as a result, more likely to have an intestinal problem or colon cancer as one gets older.

Heart disease:

The main thing in junk food is pieces of cheese. Cholesterol levels go up when one eats a lot of fat, and the cholesterol can build up in the blood valves of the heart.

It is challenging to keep a child away from eating unhealthy junk food. The rate at which people realize how bad junk food is, is slower than the rate at which it hurts the child.

We are sure that if one knows all about junk food and how to replace it with healthy food, one can be a better "food police" the next time.

What are the tips that help one maintain ideal gastrointestinal health?

Gastrointestinal health is just not about maintaining a healthy microbial level. It is important to have healthy habits along with having the right food. Here are some ways that can help one maintain ideal gastrointestinal health.

Consume a balanced diet:

Human body is composed of different aspects, similarly while providing the body needed fuel it is important to balance them accordingly. Overeating in a meal is also not beneficial. Filling the plate with the right amounts of carbohydrates, proteins and fats is important.

Take fermented foods:

Healthy gut contains a lot of natural probiotic flora, it is important to keep their levels balanced. Fermented foods are an ideal source of probiotics, foods like fermented rice are great examples.

Cut down on sweeteners and sugars:

Gut dysbiosis, which is an imbalance of gut bacteria, can happen if one eats a lot of sugar or artificial sweeteners. Metabolic disease is a group of health problems that make one more likely to get diabetes or heart disease.

Also there are studies that prove people who intake high amounts of sugar have a difficult time in efficiently using insulin.

Exercise on a daily basis:

Regular exercise is good for the heart and can help to lose weight or maintain weight. Research has also shown that it may improve the health of the gut, which may help keep fat in check.

Getting plenty of sleep:

Getting enough of good sleep can improve one's happiness, the ability to think, and the health of the gut. Start sleeping well by going to bed and getting up at the same time every day. Every night, adults should sleep for at least 7 hours.

Quit smoking:

Smoking hurts the health of the heart and lungs, as well as the health of the gut. It also makes the chance of getting cancer much higher. These effects may raise the risk of gut and systemic diseases, like inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), which affects the intestines.

Every year May 29 is celebrated as the World Digestive Health Day to remind the importance of digestive health and the need to maintain them.

The expert Gastroenterologists at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital advise following a healthy diet along with making the right lifestyle choices. Remember to always listen to the gut, in case one notices any abnormalities, seeking medical help immediately is important. Remember prevention is always better than cure.

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital has attained an iconic reputation since its inception in 1975. Situated in the heart of Coimbatore city, this hospital has in many ways became a part of medical history. In fact, it has been an integral part of the healthcare revolution of modern India. Established and run by the SNR Sons Trust, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital treats several lakhs of patients each year. From providing the most advanced medical procedures to treatments for everyday ailments, they bring relief to patients from all walks of life using state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge surgical and medical techniques to deliver outstanding results.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor