Srikrishna Murali & Murray Roos join hands to launch Livestock Exchange in UK

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 3: Srikrishna Murali, an Indian-origin technologist with extensive experience in cutting-edge systems, has partnered with financial markets veteran Murray Roos to co-found LiveStockEx. This ambitious venture introduces a cloud-based, AI-driven platform to modernize the UK's traditional livestock trading industry, aiming to address inefficiencies while promoting transparency, sustainability, and animal welfare.

This is set to transform Lifestock trading through technology. At its core, LiveStockEx leverages advanced technology to resolve longstanding challenges in livestock trading. The platform digitizes the process, reducing costs, enhancing predictability, and simplifying transactions. Key features include: Dynamic price recommendations which powered by proprietary algorithms to offer accurate valuations. Further, Real-time market insights for transparent pricing is achieved. In addition, Automated compliance reporting to meet regulatory standards such as Defra requirement is also achieved. Importantly, Logistics is streamlined minimizing carbon emissions and biosecurity risks.

Farmers can list livestock with detailed specifications such as weight, breed, and a proprietary "quality index," while buyers can place bids, complete transactions, and manage logisticsall through an intuitive digital interface. By eliminating physical auctions, the platform not only reduces transaction inefficiencies but also enhances animal welfare by lowering stress and the risk of disease transmission.

The technological backbone of LiveStockEx is architected by Srikrishna Murali, the platform's Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A graduate of Imperial College London and Columbia University, Srikrishna's career has spanned global markets in India, the UK, and the US.

He has made significant contributions to high-stakes industries, including enhancing aviation safety-critical systems at Amadeus IT Group and Developing cutting-edge fixed-income trading technologies at FlexTrade Systems particularly in the areas of execution management.

Srikrishna's leadership at LiveStockEx focuses on harnessing the power of AI and cloud computing to bring efficiency, precision, and fairness to the livestock market. "We are leveraging technology to address the pain points in traditional livestock trading, creating a seamless platform that benefits all stakeholders," Murali explained.

This is a great example of how Industry Expertise Meets Agricultural Innovation. Complementing Srikrishna's technological vision is Murray Roos, LiveStockEx's Founder and CEO. With decades of experience in global financial markets, including leadership roles at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Citigroup, Murray brings deep financial expertise to the venture.

Murray's personal experience managing a 200-acre farm in East Sussex revealed inefficiencies in the livestock trading system. This firsthand insight inspired him to design a solution focused on predictable pricing, reduced transaction costs, and direct, sustainable logistics.

"Our goal is to empower farmers by providing a platform that is equitable, transparent, and aligned with modern sustainability goals," Roos emphasized.

LiveStockEx's innovative approach tackles systemic inefficiencies such as unpredictable pricing, high transaction fees, and logistical challenges. By automating compliance and payment processes, the platform ensures a smoother experience for farmers and buyers alike.

Additionally, LiveStockEx aligns with broader sustainability initiatives by reducing carbon footprints and enhancing traceability in livestock trade. The team plans to expand the platform internationally, incorporating advanced features like forward contracts to secure future sales and provide financial stability for farmers.

LiveStockEx is more than just a platformit is a blueprint for how technology can transform traditional industries. By merging Srikrishna's expertise in AI-driven systems with Murray's financial acumen, the venture is set to redefine livestock trading in the UK and beyond.

"Our vision is to not only modernize livestock trading but also set a precedent for how innovation can solve legacy challenges in any industry," said Srikrishna.

The platform exemplifies a growing trend of leveraging advanced technology to address inefficiencies, making LiveStockEx a landmark development in the evolution of agricultural markets.

