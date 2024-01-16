SriMandir Embarks on a Grand Celebration in Ayodhya to Welcome Lord Ram, Brings the Joy of Inauguration to Every Indian Household

BusinessWire India

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16: SriMandir, a leading devotional app unveils Ramotsav by SriMandir, on the auspicious occasion of the Ram Mandir (temple) inauguration in Ayodhya by Prime Minister of India. The startup backed by Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital, is set to illuminate the city with the glow of more than 100,000 diyas during a week-long celebration from 18th - 24th January'24 at Raj Dwar temple, Ayodhya. As part of Ram Mandir celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lead a Prana Pratishtha ceremony on 22nd January'24, in the presence of over 4,000 sants (priests) and 2,500 eminent citizens. This first-of-its-kind initiative by SriMandir, will provide a personalised experience to every devotee, celebrating this historic event in India. With more than 15M+ users, SriMandir App collaborates with over 50 temples across the country, facilitating a personalized virtual experience

As part of the festivities, SriMandir will organise pujas and pathas in Ayodhya, enabling participants from around the world to engage from the comfort of their homes in the spiritual rituals, virtually. As part of the Deepotsav initiative on the app, devotees globally can engage in diya lighting, illuminating Ayodhya with 1, 5, 11, or 21 diyas in their name to extend a pious welcome to Lord Ram.

Recognizing that several senior citizens have waited for many decades for this moment but will be unable to travel to Ayodhya to witness the consecration in person; SriMandir is offering to light up diyas, free of cost for users above the age of 60. The team at SriMandir will capture these moments and share personalised videos of the lit diyas with the participating devotees.

Speaking about this momentous occasion, Prashant Sachan, Founder & CEO, SriMandir, said, "I am humbled and elated to witness the inauguration of this grand Ram Mandir, a symbol of devotion and faith. Our aim is to bring this experience to each and every devotee across the country and outside the country as well and encourage them to partake in the celebrations. Our devotion-driven app seeks to connect hearts globally, fostering spiritual unity and help participants experience the essence of devotion in the digital age."

The app also offers access to grand pujas conducted in Ayodhya for four days, allowing individuals from around the world to actively participate. The SriMandir team will organize these customized pujas, chanting taking the names and gotras of participants, shipping prasad to their addresses, and sharing video footage of the pujas. The pujas will be dedicated to the Sri Ram Family, Hanuman Ji, and the Sareyu River, creating a divine atmosphere to welcome Lord Ram back.

SriMandir is also providing comprehensive live coverage of all Ayodhya activities, including the Inauguration Ceremony, making it accessible to devotees worldwide through the app.

SriMandir's innovative initiatives align with its broader mission of assisting a billion Indians on their spiritual and devotional journeys. By combining technology and devotion, SriMandir strives to guide individuals on the path towards happiness, peace, and contentment. With a selection of 50,000+ devotional music tracks in 6+ vernacular languages, the SriMandir app attracts 4 Million devotees monthly, listening to mantras, Aartis, chalisas, and consuming devotional content. In addition to devotion content, SriMandir also offers one-of-a-kind service to make offerings and pujas at 50+ temples across the country via their app.

SriMandir warmly invites devotees worldwide to join in this joyous celebration, uniting hearts and spirits in welcoming Lord Ram to Ayodhya through their official SriMandir app or the official website.

Website Link: https://www.srimandir.com/ramotsav

