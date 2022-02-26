SRM University-AP launches Aadigyan: to promote India's cultural knowledge tradition

Aadigyan, the flagship initiative of the International Relations and Higher Studies office at SRM University-AP, has been launched in a grand ceremony held at the auditorium in hybrid mode on February 26, 2022. Chief Guest G Kishan Reddy, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region of India, shared the message that it is heartening to launch Aadigyan, which marks the beginning of sharing Indian values, culture, heritage and art to a global level.

"I wish Aadigyan a grand success and congratulate SRM University-AP for providing this wonderful opportunity to the world," he added.

Prof. VS Rao, the Vice-Chancellor, launched the promo video of Aadigyan and remarked that Aadigyan aims to integrate education with the art and culture of India. Dr Naga Swetha Pasupuleti, Associate Director - International Relations and Higher Studies, introduced the partnering institutions - ISKCON; The Art of Living; The Temple Dance; Nrityanjali; Isha Foundation; Rajyoga Education & Research Foundation, Brahma Kumaris; and Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Ramakrishna Math, Hyderabad.

Introducing the Project Samskriti to the students of SRM AP, Radhe Jaggi from Isha Foundation highlighted the need to nurture, conserve, and expose the majesty of traditional Indian arts when these art forms are being practised as hobbies.

As an alumnus of SRM, Radheshyam Das, Founding Director of VOICE (Vedic Oasis for Inspiration Culture and Education), and President of ISKCON, Pune, appreciated the efforts of SRM AP to gear education towards human-making rather than money-making.

"Dance goes beyond the realm of physical reality. Indian dance forms are widely used for therapeutic purposes," highlighted Prateeksha Kashi, Indian Kuchipudi Dancer & Actress.

Himansee Katragadda, Founder - The Temple Dance, further shared her happiness to offer Kuchipudi dance courses to the students of SRM AP.

BK Shivani, renowned Motivational Speaker & Spiritual Teacher from Brahma Kumaris elucidated the need for living in the fundamental equations of life. Brahma Kumaris will be offering courses on value education and holistic health as a part of Aadigyan.

"Let us not forget the identity and dignity of our own culture and traditions," said Dr Tushar Guha, Founder & Chairman, Nrityanjali Group while expressing his pleasure to partner with SRM AP. "Diversity is the basis of existence and India celebrates diversity," added Rajeev Nambiar, Director - Institutional Programs/National Teachers Coordination, The Art of Living.

Other special invitees who graced the virtual ceremony with their inspiring words include Dr Rewant Vikram Singh, Diplomat - High Commission of India, Sri Lanka; Goli Gabby, Health and Wellness Coach and Educator; Swami Bodhamayananda, RK Math; and Jennifer Mawulolo Ami Ametewee First Secretary - Trade, Tourism & Culture Officer High Commission of India, Ghana.

The event witnessed several cultural performances by the students of SRM University-AP. Revathi Balakrishnan, Assistant Director- Student Affairs, thanked all the distinguished invitees and audience who joined the virtual inaugural ceremony of Aadigyan.

