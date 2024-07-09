SRMUH Hosts Inaugural Leadership Award in HR Tech, Celebrating Over Five Decades of Educational Excellence with SRM Group

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 9: SRM University Delhi-NCR, Sonepat (SRMUH) hosted its first Leadership Award in HR Tech on July 5th, 2024, at Radisson Blu, New Delhi. This milestone event celebrated exceptional HR professionals who have made significant contributions to the human resources industry through innovative HR solutions, improved business efficiency, and impactful technology developments.

The prestigious award recognizes leaders who demonstrate thought leadership by influencing industry trends, ensuring compliance and robust data security, and maintaining high ethical standards. Criteria for selection included innovation, business impact, exceptional user experience, strong customer support, and active engagement in community initiatives promoting diversity and inclusion. The event provided an excellent opportunity for HR professionals to network, share expertise, and gain insights into the latest trends and best practices in HR technology.

SRMUH, aligning with its motto 'Learn, Leap, Lead', upholds the highest educational standards across various faculties and departments. The university is committed to creating a diverse community campus that inspires freedom and innovation, offering optimum development opportunities for all stakeholders. It strives to impart high-quality education focused on skill alignment with industry and society and to carry out cutting-edge research.

The university is also very much conscious of its social responsibilities, engaging in outreach and extension activities to instill values of empathy and integrity in its students. Promoting health, offering opportunities for research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, and providing value-based, skill-based programs are some of the salient features of the university.

SRM Group, a stalwart in education since its inception in 1969 with the establishment of SRM Nightingale Primary School in Chennai, proudly reflects on its expansive legacy in fostering academic achievement and societal transformation. With a network of 24 institutions and a vibrant community of 100,000 students, SRM Group has been at the forefront of higher education and pivotal societal changes for more than fifty years.

