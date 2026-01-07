SS Innovations International Hosts India’s First Robotic Telesurgery Marathon, commemorating 100 Telesurgeries milestone with SSII Mantra

SS Innovations International Inc, the developer of India’s first indigenous surgical robotic system, SSII Mantra announces a landmark achievement with the successful completion of 100 robotic telesurgeries. This milestone marks a significant step forward in the evolution of technology-enabled healthcare, demonstrating how advanced surgical expertise can be delivered reliably across distances through indigenous innovation. To commemorate this achievement, SS Innovations International hosted India’s first Marathon Robotic Telesurgery, during which 20 plus tele-enabled robotic surgeries were performed in a single day. This initiative serves as a real-world clinical validation of the SSII Mantra platform, showcasing its precision, safety, and scalability across multiple surgical specialties. It further highlights the growing role of robotic telesurgery in strengthening healthcare infrastructure and extending specialist driven care to regions beyond major metropolitan centres.

The milestone underscores the transformative potential of telesurgery for a nation of 1.4 billion people where access to advanced surgical care remains uneven. By enabling expert surgeons to operate remotely, SSII Mantra helps bridge critical healthcare gaps, reduces geographic inequities, and supports the creation of a more inclusive and resilient healthcare ecosystem while reinforcing India’s emergence as a global leader in medical technology and surgical innovation. “Completing 100 telesurgeries with SSII Mantra represents a defining moment for Indian medtech innovation,” says Dr Sudhir Srivastava, Founder, Chairman and CEO of SS Innovations International, Inc, “This Marathon Robotic Telesurgery is a real clinical demonstration of scale precision and reliability. Our mission is to ensure that advanced surgical care is no longer restricted by geographies and that world class expertise developed in India can reach patients everywhere through safe and dependable technology.”

The Marathon Robotic Telesurgery features leading surgeons from across specialties. Dr Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director and Chief of Uro Genito Oncology Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre commented, “Robotic telesurgery using SSII Mantra enables precise and timely cancer care for patients who may otherwise lack access to specialized surgical expertise. This milestone reflects a meaningful shift in how oncology care can be delivered at scale.” Dr Mohit Bhandari, President IRCAD India and Director of Bariatric Surgery Mohak Bariatrics and Robotics added, “This achievement establishes telesurgery as a practical and scalable solution rather than a future concept. It demonstrates how complex procedures can be decentralized without compromising clinical outcomes.”

Dr. Chandramohan Vaddi, Managing Director and Head of Urology Preeti Urology and Kidney Hospitals Hyderabad, opined, “The consistency and responsiveness of the SSII Mantra system during telesurgery strengthens surgeon confidence and expand the scope of remote complex urological procedures.” Dr. Lalit Malik, Consultant Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon Manipal Hospital was all praisals, “High precision specialties such as cardiac surgery demand absolute reliability. The performance demonstrated by SSII Mantra highlights its robustness and growing relevance for advanced remote cardiac care.” Dr. Magan Mehrotra, Senior Bariatric and Robotic Surgeon Apex Hospital Moradabad said “This Marathon Robotic Telesurgery illustrates how indigenous technology can bring advanced surgical care closer to patients in smaller cities and underserved regions making healthcare not just accessible but also affordable for the masses .”

With 100 telesurgeries successfully completed and India’s first Marathon Robotic Telesurgery successfully accomplished, SS Innovations International, Inc continues to demonstrate the clinical maturity and scalability of the SSII Mantra platform. The milestone reflects the company’s long-term commitment to expanding access to safe, high quality surgical care, and positions India at the forefront of the global transition towards technology enabled and remotely delivered healthcare solutions.

About SS Innovations International, Inc:

SS Innovations International, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSII) develops innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger segment of the global population. The Company’s product range includes its proprietary “SSII Mantra” surgical robotic system and its comprehensive suite of “SSII Mudra” surgical instruments, which support a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. An American company headquartered in India, SS Innovations International plans to expand the global presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions.

