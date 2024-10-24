SSBF Launches Innovative Dual Degree MBA in Banking and Finance in partnership with Macquarie University and Aston University

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 24: Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF) proudly announces its groundbreaking collaboration with two prominent international institutions: Macquarie University, Australia, and Aston University, UK. This partnership will facilitate a unique Dual Degree MBA programme specialising in Banking, and Finance. The initiative reflects SSBF's commitment to providing students with an education that meets and exceeds the demands of an increasingly globalised financial sector.

The university offers core courses that cover a range of critical subjects, including Securities and Commodities, Derivatives, Securities Analysis and Portfolio Management, and Mergers & Acquisitions.

Programme Overview: Tailored Curriculum for Future Leaders

The Dual Degree MBA programme with Aston University integrates an MBA in Banking and Finance with a specialisation in Financial Services, culminating in an MSc in Finance. This carefully structured curriculum aims to disseminate relevant knowledge and practical skills necessary for navigating the dynamic environment of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. By earning two Master's degrees within two years, students are prepared to confront the challenges of globalisation and technological advancements. The programme's robust framework ensures that students emerge with theoretical knowledge and practical skills honed for real-world application.

Similarly, the partnership with Macquarie University features a Dual-Degree MBA programme that incorporates an MBA in Banking and Finance alongside a Master of Banking and Finance specialising in Financial Management. The curriculum is tailored to cultivate critical thinking, strategic decision-making, and an in-depth understanding of the financial sector's intricacies. As students engage with faculty from both institutions, they will develop the requisite skills to excel in an ever-evolving landscape of innovation and technological disruption.

Dr. Neha Parashar, Director of SSBF, expressed her enthusiasm regarding the new partnerships, saying, "In a world where finance crosses borders, education should too. Our students are not just learners; they are future leaders, equipped to tackle the complexities of an interconnected financial landscape. The collaboration with Macquarie and Aston allows us to broaden horizons and deepen expertise, transforming students into catalysts of change."

Eligibility criteria:

The eligibility criteria for the Dual Degree MBA programme offered by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) in collaboration with Aston University (UK) and Macquarie University (Australia) are as follows:

To be eligible, candidates must be graduates from any recognized University or Institution of National Importance with a minimum of 65% marks or an equivalent grade. Additionally, candidates holding a degree from a foreign university must obtain an equivalence certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) before applying. All foreign degrees or qualifications must be verified by the AIU for equivalence before admission. Further, to qualify for the dual degree programme, students must secure at least a 6.5 GPA in their first semester at Symbiosis School of Banking and Finance (SSBF).

For Aston University (UK), additional requirements include a Bachelor's degree with at least 60% overall or a 6.0 out of 10 GPA or a 4.2 out of 7 GPA. The candidate must have studied core content areas such as Economics (micro/macro), Statistics, Quantitative Methods, Mathematics, and Finance, with a minimum of 50% in each subject. For English proficiency, a minimum of 75% (CBSE/ISC) or 80% (State Board/NIOS) in Standard 12th English is required for compliance purposes, or alternatively, an IELTS score of 6.5, with three bands at 6.0 and one band at 5.5. A Letter of Recommendation (LOR) from a previous institute or employer is required, and although prior work experience is preferred, it is not mandatory.

For Macquarie University (Australia), students must complete the first year (semesters 1 and 2) of the relevant SSBF MBA program with a minimum Weighted Average Mark (WAM) of 65. They should also hold an undergraduate degree with a minimum average score of 50% or equivalent and provide SIU-certified mark sheets for Class 12 and Bachelor's Degree certificates. An Academic IELTS score of 6.5 overall, with no band lower than 6.0, is required. Prior work experience is again preferred but not mandatory.

Candidates are responsible for ensuring they meet the necessary qualifications and eligibility criteria before applying. Admission is provisional until final eligibility is confirmed by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) following the successful fulfilment of all specified norms. The admission process includes the SNAP Entrance Test followed by Group Exercise, Personal Interaction, and Writing Ability Test (GEPI-WAT).

Internationalisation Objectives: Building a Global Community

At the institute, internationalisation is more than just a goal; it is a core value embedded in the institution's mission. The school has created a vibrant community where students, staff, and faculty engage with cross-cultural knowledge, fostering an environment that celebrates diversity. The objective is to equip students with a global perspective, enabling them to analyse issues from various viewpoints and appreciate the rich tapestry of human experience.

As SSBF embarks on this exciting journey with Macquarie University and Aston University, the focus remains steadfast on empowering students. Through innovative curricula, collaborative initiatives, and exposure to international best practices, SSBF is committed to developing future leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of the BFSI sector. This collaboration not only enhances the educational experience but also prepares students for impactful careers that contribute to the global financial ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://ssbf.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor