SSC GD Constable 2025 Registration Started for 39481 Vacancies

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 12: The online application form to apply for SSC GD Recruitment 2025 has been started at www.ssc.gov.in and interested candidates with a 10th pass education certificate must submit their applications without delay. The last date to submit the application form is 14th October 2024 and fee payment can be done before 15th October 2024 (11 pm). The window to make corrections to SSC GD Application Form 2025 will be made available from 5th to 7th November 2024 (11 pm).

SSC GD Notification 2025 Out

SSC GD notification along with the SSC GD Application form has been released by the Staff Selection Commission for the recruitment of 39481 Constable posts in Indian paramilitary posts. The SSC GD notification pdf contains all information like the SSC GD Syllabus, Pattern, Eligibility, Application dates etc.

Steps to apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2025

Candidates must follow the complete procedure to apply for SSC GD Recruitment 2025. Below discussed are the steps for registration and filling application form.

1. Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at www.ssc.gov.in.

2. Under "Quick Links" section, click on "Apply".

3. Then again click on "Apply" opposite to "Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025".

4. A new login page appears on the screen.

5. If you are a new user, you have to register yourself first and if you are already registered, enter the username and password to login.

6. Then start filing the details as required in the application form.

7. Attach the scanned photograph, signature and documents in the appropriate size and dimensions.

8. Pay the requisite application fee through online mode.

9. Submit SSC GD Application Form 2025 before last date arrives.

10. Download the duly filled application form for your future reference.

Application Fee- The amount of the fee to be paid for SSC GD Constable 2025 Registration is Rs. 100/- (women, SC, ST, ESM are exempted from fee payment). Candidates have to pay the application fees through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, Master card, Maestro, RuPay Debit cards.

Documents Required for filling SSC GD 2025 Registration Form

While filling the application forms, the candidates must keep the following information and documents ready.

1. Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP)

2. Email ID

3. Aadhar Number/Voter ID Card/PAN/Passport/Driving License/School or College ID/Employer ID.

4. 10th pass certificate

5. Disability Certificate Number (if you are a person with benchmark disability).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor