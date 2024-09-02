Stae Hotels Launches Smart, Economical Stays in Hyderabad

PRNewswire

Hyderabad [Telangana], September 2: Introducing Stae Hotels, the game-changer in modern hospitality that's asking comfort travellers to expect more for less. Stae Hotels has launched its first property in Hyderabad's Ayyappa Society, offering a unique approach to affordable accommodations for today's savvy travellers. People can now say goodbye to endless scrolling on travel apps and make the smartest choice with smart and vibrant stays.

Positioned in a key destination, Stae Hotels offers unparalleled service and rooms that are not just clean and hygienic but also thoughtfully designed. Be it for business or leisure, travellers will find everything they need and more.

Start the day with a complimentary breakfast, enjoy easy and delicious meals at the in-house restaurant, Namastae, and stay connected with seamless, round-the-clock WiFi for workations. For travellers on a staycation wanting to maintain their fitness routine, Stae Hotel's in-house gym is ready to keep them on track.

AVP Varma, Chairman & Managing Director of Stae Hotels, is on a mission to transform the hospitality industry with exceptional offerings in the economy segment. With nearly two decades of experience, Executive Director Abhijit Auusekar, envisions expanding Stae Hotels to prime locations across Tier I, Tier II, and smart cities in India.

Travellers can now bury their worries and plan the next vacation with the exclusive launch offer book two nights, and get the third night free. Let the hotel take care of the comfort and convenience while they focus on making the most of their exciting travel plans.

Choose smart, Stae happy!

