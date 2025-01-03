Stall 649: A little nook for child authors and debut authors at the Chennai Book Fair 2025

SMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3: The 48th edition of Chennai Book Fair, at YMCA Nandanam in Chennai, is an annual event that book lovers all over India look forward to! This time the fair started off a little earlier than usual on 27th December 2024 and is on until 12th January 2025. With 900 stalls, there is a book for every reader of every genre.

And here amidst world-famous authors and bestselling books is a corner for first-time authors and child authors. Stall 649, of "I Am An Author", an imprint of Edisun Consulting Services, showcases books by debut authors many of whom are child authors. "I Am An Author" comprises a collection of professionals who share the love for literature and the passion to help sustain the art of writing. Their journey started at the tail end of 2020. When OTTs were attracting millions of eyeballs as they were deemed to be the only source of entertainment for a world locked up inside their homes fearing the pandemic, it occurred to this team to use the lockdown to attempt to encourage writers to publish their works into books. And hence "I Am An Author" came into existence. Have you come across books titled "The Storyurene," "Fiery Four Dragonia," or "Picasso"? These are some of works of young authors who prove a child's mind is a boundless universe. One thing that is sure to fascinate you is the broad age range of the authors, from the youngest author aged 6 years to the oldest at 83, Stall 649 is proof that creative genius knows no age. The extensive range even extends to the genres published. From thrillers like "Where's Tanya?" one of the bestsellers, to political texts by a retired IAS officer, "Memoirs of a Villager Part 2 - Politicians: The Good, the Bad & the Ugly," there's a book for everyone.

So, come say "hi" at Stall 649, YMCA Grounds, Chennai. And get introduced to this new-age paradise of creations that are printed in reader-friendly font and size to encourage reading in all age groups. You'll be stunned with the award-winning Grammar Series of books, designed to help children as small as 5 years get their basics right, while the Critical and Creative Thinking series aims at challenging rote learning. Not to mention the picture books and fantasy and fiction, designed to develop values in young minds. The books in this stall are designed to encourage children to read and do not portray any kind of misogyny, violence, immorality, or bad words! Come visit this little nook in the Chennai Book Fair 2025.

For more details, please visit: https://www.iamanauthor.co.in/

