Star Bodybuilder and Fitness Consultant Dr. Nikhil Tari Bags the Prestigious Maharashtra Times Trendsetter 2022

September 3: Only a few qualified fitness professionals are in continuous stride in transforming the fitness and wellness industry. Dr Nikhil Tari is one such name in the bodybuilding and fitness consultancy who is continuously upping the ante and inspiring the community to achieve better lifestyles through exercising both the mind and body.

To recognize this Trendsetter’s exceptional work and performance as “India’s No.1 Bodybuilding and Fitness Consultant, ” Maharashtra times presented Dr Nikhil Tari with its prestigious Trendsetter 2022 event on the 28th of August. The event took place at a 5-star hotel in Mumbai, and the eminent awardee was felicitated by none other than Union Minister Shri Ramdas Athawale and Adhinath Kothare.

Considered a perfect blend of skills and experience by most of his clients, the proficient bodybuilder is known for applying unique techniques for building muscle and fitness programs, which helps curate dedicated workouts for individuals and injury management with minimal lifestyle changes.

Talking more about bodybuilding and fitness, Dr Nikhil Tari said, “I want people to trust me on the fact that body transformation is not a punishment. I ensure that all individuals can enjoy the process without sacrificing anything they love- whether food or fun. The aim should be to become physically and mentally fit. For the same, you don’t have to spend your whole day in the gym. Short workout sessions and following your trainer’s instructions properly from time to time will always fetch you successful results.”

Dr Nikhil Tari is one of the most successful Indian bodybuilders. With a huge experience and extensive knowledge of muscle strength, human physique and tone dynamics, the fitness influencer is a brand name in himself. The full-fledged fitness personality runs a renowned bodybuilding and fitness centre in Mumbai- Dr NIKHIL TARI’s BODYBUILDING AND FITNESS CLINIC. The certified trainer provides consultation both offline & online for bodybuilding treatments, posing coaching, contest preparation & weight management services. He has successfully trained his students to become Professional Bodybuilders. One of his female students even won the Senior Women’s Bodybuilding Championship Federation Cup in 2019.

Nikhil Tari has won many awards and recognition in his career, including the “Health & Wellness Icon” – in Fitness & Bodybuilding by Midday, “Best Bodybuilding Consultant of The Year, etc. He is also the Brand Ambassador of many organizations, such as Spartan Sport Sciences, that train new sportspersons for championships. The famous bodybuilder frequently graces Seminars, Bodybuilding contests, and fitness events as a chief guest.

As a fitness consultant, he always tries to do his job religiously. Dr Nikhil assists all his clients in reaching their fitness goals and provides fitness training that keeps them fit and helps them meet their weight goals. Typically, he achieves his goals by combining key fitness and nutrition concepts. One will find the healthcare leader sharing plenty of ideas about bodybuilding fitness with youngsters worldwide and happily collaborating with his social media followers through his Youtube channel and Instagram posts.

Being the most popular Bodybuilding Doctor and ranked as India’s No. 1 Fitness Doctor on Google, Dr Nikhil Tari aims to make India Fit for the future. His future aspiration includes setting up a top-notch grade bodybuilding and fitness school in India where aspirants can train themselves to become world-class athletes and win worldwide BODYBUILDING & FITNESS events.

His exceptional contribution to the healthcare sector has paved the way for him and his clinic to achieve its current stature, accomplishing many milestones. Website – www.drnikhiltari.business.site

