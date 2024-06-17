STAR by HETS: A Pioneering Scholarship Test Awarding Full Scholarships Worth Over 55 Crore INR to Students in Premier Universities- Now with Free Registration!

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 17: The Higher Education Talent Skill (HETS) Board, in collaboration with Offee, proudly announces the Scholarship Test for All Rounders (STAR) - an innovative and inclusive scholarship test offering over 55 Crore INR in scholarships to students across Maharashtra. With over 3600 students having already registered, the STAR program is set to revolutionize the way scholarships are awarded, focusing on students' skills and talents beyond traditional academic scores. Aspiring students can register for the test via the official registration link.

Key Highlights:

* Free Registration: Thanks to the generous support of the NGO, registration fees for the STAR Scholarship Program are now waived, ensuring all eligible students can apply without financial barriers.

* Scholarship Fund: Over 55 Crore INR in scholarships available for deserving students.

* Extended Deadline: The registration deadline has been extended to June 20th 2024, to accommodate students amidst the current admission season chaos.

* Online Test: The scholarship test will be conducted online on June 22nd & 29th, 2024, allowing students to participate from the comfort of their homes.

Why Apply for STAR?

* Skill-Based Assessment: STAR is the first scholarship program to evaluate students based on their talents and skills, rather than solely on academic performance.

* Equal Opportunities: The program aims to provide equal opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds, especially those from economically weaker sections.

* Top Universities: Scholarships are available for premier institutions, including Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Sri Balaji University, MIT-ADT University, and more.

Prof. (Dr.) V N Rajasekharan Pillai, Steering Committee Head of the HETS Board and Vice Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai, Former UGC Chairman & Director - NAAC, stated, "As leaders in education, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Scholarship Test for All Rounders (STAR). This innovative initiative, brought to you by HETS, embodies our dedication to creating a level playing field for students from all walks of life. By recognizing and supporting talented individuals, STAR aims to break down financial barriers and foster a more inclusive and promising future for every student."

Real-Life Impact: Meet Mayur, Netra, and Aditya, three ambitious students from various parts of Maharashtra. Rahul dreams of becoming an engineer, Seema aims for a career in business management, and Yash wants to excel in computer science. They have already taken the first step by registering for the STAR Scholarship Program, joining over 3600 other students ready to take on the HETS challenge. With the potential to secure a 100% scholarship, they are now one step closer to pursuing their dreams without financial worries.

STAR: The All-Inclusive Test - Framework and Assessment

The test offers students the chance to avail of scholarships in the following leading universities of Maharashtra:

* Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai

* Sri Balaji University, Pune

* MIT-ADT University, Pune

* D Y Patil University, Ambi, Talegaon

* Sanjay Ghodawat University, Kolhapur

* MGM University, Aurangabad

* Sandip University, Nashik

* GH Raisoni University, Amravati

* ATLAS Skilltech University, Mumbai

Comprehensive Evaluation: The assessment process allocates 75% of the evaluation to talent and skills, 10-15% to academic achievements and consistency over the past three years, and 10-15% to non-academic accomplishments such as extracurricular activities and community service. This balanced approach ensures a comprehensive evaluation of each candidate's overall capabilities and potential.

Distinguished Steering Committee:

The Steering Committee of HETS includes esteemed academicians and industry experts such as:

* Prof. (Dr.) V N Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor of Somaiya University, Mumbai, and former UGC Chairman & Director of NAAC

* Dr. Rajan Welukar, Vice Chancellor of ATLAS Skilltech University, Mumbai, and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai

* Prof. Hanumant Pawar, CEO of PERA CET, MIT-ADT University

* Prof. (Dr.) G K Shirude, Vice Chancellor of Sri Balaji University, Pune

* Dr. Apoorva Palkar, Vice Chancellor of Maharashtra State Skills University, Mumbai

* Prof. (Dr.) Shiv K Tripathi, Vice Chancellor of Atmiya University, Rajkot, Gujarat

* Dr. Suresh Ukarande, Principal of K J Somaiya Institute of Engineering, Mumbai

* Prof. (Dr.) Vinayak S Deshpande, Vice Chancellor of G H Raisoni University, Amravati

* Dr. Sayalee Gankar, Vice Chancellor, DY Patil University, Ambi-Pune

This committee's collective vision ensures the scholarship program's alignment with educational excellence and industry relevance.

Conclusion: In summary, STAR provides a transformative platform for students to demonstrate their talents and skills beyond academics. Through a comprehensive assessment framework powered by Offee, STAR enables students to secure scholarships and educational opportunities across diverse streams. The test adopts a fair and inclusive approach to talent recognition, fostering a culture of excellence and accessibility. This ensures that every student has the opportunity to excel and succeed in their educational pursuits.

