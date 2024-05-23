Star Gold Presents the World TV Premiere of "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire" Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj on May 25 at 7:30 PM

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Star Gold brings the World TV premiere of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, starring Pan-India superstars Prabhas and Prithviraj, on May 25 at 7:30 PM. This epic saga of power, bloodshed, and betrayal unfolds against the backdrop of a violently contested kingdom, hinging on the bond between two friends-turned-foes.

Directed by the acclaimed Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, Salaar: Part 1 is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language action film. The ensemble cast features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Set in the fictional dystopian city-state of Khansaar, the film follows the friendship between Deva (Prabhas), and Varadha (Prithviraj). Varadha enlists Deva's help to reclaim his throne from his treacherous father's ministers and relatives.

Prabhas expressed his excitement for the TV premiere said, " Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire (Hindi) is an action-packed film that appeals to a family audience, I am really looking forward to the film's TV premiere on Star Gold on May 25 at 7.30 pm so that the whole country can watch the film from the comfort of their home" Regarding his equation with director Prashanth and his physical transformation, Prabhas adds, "Prashanth and I collaborated closely on the film where we discussed ideas, body language, and character nuances. Prashanth wanted me to build muscles for the character, so there was a focus on physical preparation. I can't wait for India at large to get into the world of Salaar. The audience can expect continuity of a gripping storyline and new layers added to characters in Salaar 2.

Prithviraj also shared his thoughts on the film said, "Salaar is a dream project to be in and one of the best scripts I have read in a while. It has everything an action movie lover would want, but what got me into it was the tale of two friends. Salaar's grandness, multiple characters, and complex plot make the film engaging. Prashanth was clear about his vision, and the whole unit worked as a team on the set. This film appeals to a wide audience, and that's why it is great that it will have its Hindi TV premiere on Star Gold on May 25 at 7.30 pm where families can come together and watch it. The Movie will leave the audience thinking that they haven't not just seen some great action sequences but also some good drama. The lead up to the second part of Salaar is just amazing.

Director Prashanth Neel known for the cutting-edge KGF series said, "Like KGF, Salaar is also a pan-India movie and I'm very excited for the TV Premiere of Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire (Hindi) on Star Gold on 25th May, 730 PM. India at large continues to watch movies on TV with their families, and there cannot be a bigger Hindi movies platform than Star Gold for Salaar. While the work Salaar 2 is underway, the TV premiere of Salaar will help build a solid fan base for this franchise in Hindi. To all those viewers who have shown immense support to KGF 1 and KGF 2, will love what we have done with Salaar. Prabhas and Prithviraj share perfect onscreen chemistry as friends who become enemies due to circumstances. It's a story that has a very emotional appeal.

Don't miss the World TV Premiere of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire on Star Gold on May 25 at 7:30 PM. Join Prabhas, Prithviraj, and the entire cast for a thrilling cinematic experience right from your living.

