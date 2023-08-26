Star Gold to present the Hindi World TV Premiere of Riteish Deshmukh’s superhit directorial Ved, on 27th August at 8 pm!

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26: Star Gold will be presenting the Hindi World TV Premiere of Ved, directed by Riteish Deshmukh on August 27th at 8 pm. Ved stars Riteish, Genelia, and Jiya Shankar in lead roles. Adding the extra sparkle to the talented cast of the movie, is Salman Khan in a friendly cameo!

The story of Ved resolves around Satya Jadhav, an aspiring cricketer in Mumbai, who falls in love with Nisha. However, circumstances force them apart, leading Satya to marry his neighbor Shravani due to his father's pressure. Battling with alcoholism and haunted by memories of Nisha, Satya’slife takes a turn when he meets Khushi, Nisha's daughter, and discovers the truth about Nisha’s tragic death. As Satya and Shravani adopt Khushi, their strained marriage begins to heal.Satya lets go of his past, confesses his love to Shravani, and they reconcile, completing his journey towards love.

After his acclaimed performance in the hit film Lai Bhaari, Riteish Deshmukh steps into the director's chair with Ved, marking his directorial debut. The film boasts a powerful and emotive storyline brought to life by a talented ensemble cast, earning widespread praise and acclaim.

Reflecting on his dual role as director and actor in Ved, Riteish Deshmukh shared, "The journey of creating Ved has been a profound learning experience for both Genelia and me. While my acting career has granted me the privilege of collaborating with exceptional directors, helming a film is an entirely unique endeavor, which Genelia inspired me to take up. I can confidently say that I imbibed a lot of valuable insights during the making of this film."

Attributing the film's resounding success to its narrative and the remarkable cast, Deshmukh added, "The heartrending and compelling story of Ved, has resonated deeply with audiences. While the film initially captivated Marathi theatergoers, I'm thrilled that it will now reach a wider national audience with Star Gold. As a director, I eagerly anticipate sharing our creation with audiences across India on Star Gold on August 27 at 8 pm.”

In an intriguing convergence of roles, Geneliaembarks on her Marathi acting debut with Ved. Expressing her enthusiasm about participating in the Marathi film industry and her collaboration with her husband, Genelia Deshmukh stated, "Having worked in diverse language films, I nurtured a strong desire to contribute to Marathi cinema. I'm immensely grateful to Riteish for entrusting me with a role he believed I could do justice to. The character of Sharavani is very different from my previous roles, making it a challenge. The overwhelming response from Marathi audiences was truly heartening. Now, with the Hindi version set to premiere on Star Gold on August 27 at 8 pm, I'm absolutely elated that Ved will reach a broader spectrum of viewers."

Ved, a film that merges poignant storytelling with impeccable performances, is poised to captivate a nationwide audience with its television premiere on Star Gold on 27th August at 8 pm. The Deshmukh duo's creative synergy promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

