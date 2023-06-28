Star Housing Finance Limited Appoints New CEO And COO To Drive Growth And Innovation In Housing Finance Sector

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL), a rural India focused and BSE listed housing finance company is pleased to announce the appointment of Kalpesh Dave as the Chief Executive Officer and Anoop Saxena as the Chief Operating Officer. These strategic appointments reflect the company's commitment to accelerating its growth trajectory and further enhancing its position in the dynamic housing finance industry.

With extensive experience and proven leadership in the financial services sector, Kalpesh Dave brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role as the CEO of Star Housing. He has a deep understanding of the Indian housing finance market and a track record of driving sustainable business growth. Kalpesh Dave will be responsible for leading the company's overall strategy, strengthening its market presence, and fostering innovation to meet the evolving needs of customer.

As the newly appointed COO, Anoop Saxena will play a pivotal role in overseeing the day-to-day operations of Star Housing. His exceptional operational acumen and strong focus on customer experience will further streamline processes, improve efficiency, and optimize service delivery. Anoop Saxena brings a comprehensive understanding of operational excellence, having successfully led high-performing teams in the financial sector.

Speaking on these appointments, Star Housing's Board of Directors expressed their confidence in the capabilities and vision of the newly appointed CEO and COO. They believe that under their leadership, Star Housing will continue to drive innovation, expand its customer base, and cement its position as a trusted partner for homebuyers across the country.

Commenting on his appointment, Kalpesh Dave said, "I am honoured and excited to work as CEO at such a pivotal time in the housing finance industry. I look forward to working closely with the team to leverage our strengths, capitalize on opportunities, and enhance our offerings to empower more individuals and families to realize their dream of homeownership."

Anoop Saxena expressed his enthusiasm for his new role, stating, "I am delighted to work as COO and contribute to Star Housing's continued success. I am committed to driving operational excellence and delivering exceptional customer experiences as we strive to provide innovative housing finance solutions to our valued customers."

The entire team at Star Housing welcomes Kalpesh Dave and Anoop Saxena in their new roles and looks forward to their leadership in steering the company to new heights.

Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL) is a BSE listed (BSE Scrip code: 539017) rural-focused housing finance company. The Company operates in rural / semi-urban geographies to provide housing finance assistance to first time EWS/LIG home buyers for purchase/construction of low-cost housing units. The Company is a professionally managed by a team of experienced housing finance experts across locations and business functions. Star HFL is registered as a Primary Lending Institution (PLI) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and is headquartered in Mumbai.

