Star Infomatic launches two new products – FTTX Fusion Splicer and MICRO OTDR

These products will revolutionize the Indian OFC market; says Anurag Saxena, Managing Director of the company

New Delhi, October 17: Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd., a technology leader in the field of optical fiber communications, launched its two highly-anticipated& long-awaited products –FFS-5000s FTTX Fusion Splicer and Fibershot MICRO OTDR at the SCAT India Tradeshow being organized at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

The revolutionary FTTX Fusion Splicer comes with an inbuilt VFL &Optical Power Meter. It is lightweight and small and performs super-fast splice and heating functions. Integrated with PAS Core alignment technology, it proves to be a perfect choice for customers who want to create high-quality fiber splices quickly.

The other product being launched is high-precision MICRO OTDR. It has been equipped with inbuilt VFL, OPM, FLM, Network Test Function and optical laser source. It is fast and responsive, along with being ip54 category water resistant. The long battery makes this product suitable for accurate fiber testing needs for all climatic conditions globally.

Speaking about the newly-launched products, Anurag Saxena, Managing Director of Star Infomatic Pvt. Ltd., said, “These products will revolutionize the Indian OFC market as they have been designed to perform in all conditions (specifically Indian) and engineered to last long. Keeping in view the advent of 5G in the country, these products will definitely prove helpful in the successful rollout of the 5G technology,” he added.

The company produces high quality “Star-FFS” range of fiber optics fusion splicing machines and has redefined OFC testing businesses with the “Fibershot” range of optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), optical meters and tools. The next-generation products of the company are infused with super-advanced technologies, backed by uncompromising reliability and support services to keep its buyers ahead of their competitors.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor