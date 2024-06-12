Star Life Hyderabad’s Shafeeq ur Rahman takes the Fashion Industry Next level big milestone in Mumbai circle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12: Leading Fashion Entrepreneur Shafeeq ur Rahman's The Star Life Hyderabad Mark’s a new milestone in Starz India Cinema Awards 2024 recently held 7th June Novotel Juhu in Mumbai. Shafeeq ur Rahman it’s an honour to receive from Actress Sara Ali Khan this award Best Fashion Entrepreneur 2024 in India. Many Bollywood Celebrities Business tycoons all over India attended this Red-Carpet Awards and Gala night.

Starz India Cinema Awards 2024 India’s most prestigious & coveted industry and business awards presents by Vkonnect Star Entertainment. Shafeeq ur Rahman Founder the Star Life Hyderabad takes the Fashion Industry to next level of success Fashion Entrepreneur this astute man and passionate Fashion enthusiast created Star Life Hyderabad which went ahead in Changing in Fashion game in ways more than one Star Life Hyderabad is the strong vision of the ace Entrepreneur one name. That has been on the headlines for the past few years for the right reasons in the Industry.

The leading entrepreneur is already working on a feature film under his production, for which he looks quite elated and excited. Not just that, his firm has earned more respect and recognition for imparting education in fashion and cinema. Star Life Hyderabad has so far organized multiple fashion shows in collaboration with noteworthy brands and companies. Shafeeq Rahman’s strong work ethic with his passion for fashion has propelled him forward as an inspirational success story for the world to know.

