Starbuzz.ai is all Set to Steal the Spotlight with its invite-only Simply Social 2.0

In partnership with the Government of Goa to “Unify Creators and Brands under One Roof.” ● Simply Social 2.0, a massive networking and collaboration event is expected to have 15+ mega-influencers, 150+ influencers, and many brands. ● Key speakers and influencers include Rashmi Chaddha (Travel Entrepreneur), Neeraj Elango (Food Influencer), Payal Jain (Actress), Tena Jain (YouTuber), Roshan A (Model), Abhinav Ranjan Jha (Tech Entrepreneur), Kushal Mistry (Content Creator), Aatman Desai (Comedian), Satya (Digital Artist), alongside many more other notable speakers. ● The event will have Panel Discussions, Masterclasses, Breakout and Networking Sessions to enable Creators to interact with brands and peer influencers, share their valuable insights and gather new ones to fuel their growth.

Simply Social was officially launched by the Minister of Tourism & IT, E&C- Rohan A. Khaunte, Director of IT, and other dignitaries.

New Delhi (India), February 22: Starbuzz.ai, a pioneer in the Influencer Marketing AI-driven SaaS platform industry, is set to host their invite-only event, Simply Social 2.0 in partnership with the Government of Goa and FiiRE, in Goa on 28th February at Planet Hollywood, Utorda, Goa. The event will be a convergence point for India's futuristic Influencers, Content Creators, Startups, and Brands from across the nation.

Simply Social, a content creators-centered event of Starbuzz.ai, will gather rising and established influencers, and distinguished brands from across all niches, offering them valuable networking and partnership opportunities, insightful panel discussions, and engaging workshops. Simply Social aims to host 150+ influencers, 15+ mega-influencers, and 4+ networking events, Creator Awards, and a Sky Lantern festival. The event has built strategic partnerships with the Government of Goa, and the Department of Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications, among other prestigious partners to foster an integrated ecosystem of brands and influencers and reshape Goa as an emerging hub for Creators.

This year, the event marks the change of perception of Goa from a spot for fun and frolic to a state that has boundless opportunities for brands and influencers from varied niches to explore, expand, and develop their businesses. Starbuzz.ai invites all types of influencers to the event and is not restricted to any domain or position. This edition will also cover topics such as the changing landscape of influencer marketing and the role of AI in it.

Further, esteemed brands like Bajaj Electronics, Sula Vineyards, Bharat Cloud, Barneys Hard Seltzer, Muze rings have already jumped in to become a part of the never-seen-before Creatorverse.

In the previous Simply Social event, eminent celebrities including Shraddha Das and Shiva Jyoti graced the event along with 120+ influencers. Over the past 3 years, Starbuzz.ai has been an active partner of various Creator events with the mission of encouraging and supporting the influencer ecosystem. Starbuzz.ai aims to build a bridge that connects the worlds of brands and influencers, for them to work collaboratively, and leverage the prowess of influencer marketing for exponential growth.

Regarding Simply Social 2.0, Krishan Priya Akella – Founder, Starbuzz said “Step into the heart of our flagship event, Simply Social, where we proudly join forces with the esteemed Government of Goa. This isn’t just a gathering; it’s a gathering of trailblazers from different fields. Together, we’re on a mission to build connections, break new ground, and tackle the current challenges in the ever-evolving world of influencer marketing. Come join us on this journey, where we’re not just overcoming obstacles but propelling the entire industry forward through our shared expertise and collaboration.”

For more information and updates on Simply Social 2.0, please visit [https://event.starbuzz.ai/].

Details about Simply Social 2.0

Date: February 28th, 2024

Venue: Planet Hollywood, Goa

About Starbuzz

Starbuzz.ai is an AI-driven Influencer Marketing SaaS-based startup that was built with the sole purpose of simplifying and streamlining the entire process of a campaign collaboration for brands and influencers. It was founded in 2021 in Hyderabad and has so far impacted 45K+ influencers and 70+ brands in 2 years with an overall 4.2M+ reach. Sony Sports Network, Allen Solly, Yamaha, and Almond House are a few of the renowned brands that have experienced significant results with their platform. One of the flagship events of Starbuzz.ai, Simply Social 2.0 set to happen on the 28th of February, 2024.

