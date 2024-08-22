Starck Barrel from Duravit: Vision and elegance for a timeless design

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 22: With its clear and timeless design language, the Starck Barrel rises above short-lived bathroom trends, sets new standards, and has become one of Duravit's best-selling individual furniture pieces. This year, the elegant and visionary Starck Barrel celebrates its 30th anniversary with an upgrade: a large selection of colors for washbasin, furniture, and handles brings the elegant c-bonded variant of this icon right up to date and opens up opportunities for unique and contemporary designs.

"The Starck Barrel collection is less. It goes back to the origins of water in our homes: vertically flowing out of pipes from a well and collected in a bucket. A simple bucket but treated with the utmost technology and rigor. Vision and honesty are the guarantee of the unique longevity of the collection. It was a right product 30 years ago, and it still is today because it is not based on any trends, but on humanity," explained Philippe Starck.

Re-interpretation of what works well: c-bonded washbasin

The innovative c-bonded technology lends the washbasin solution an even more elegant look while maintaining its characteristic design identity. Washbasin and vanity unit are combined almost seamlessly in a complex process - an elegant option that can now also be selected for the Starck Barrel. The connection between the washbasin and bathroom furniture creates a precise edge that lends the furniture a sophisticated elegance. The updated shape of the basin is aligned to the shape of the furniture and catches the eye with its sleek, modern design.

In addition to the ceramic in Gloss White, the matching washbasin for the furniture piece is also available in White Satin Matt, underlining the unit's timeless, emotional elegance. Basins in Matt and Gloss Black round off the washbasin range and can be combined with various colors to create different moods.

The ceramics are also finished with HygieneGlaze® Plus, a glaze that combines the most exacting hygiene standards with outstanding ease of cleaning.

Hand-made and attractive individual piece

Each Starck Barrel is a unique piece shaped by a painstaking manual process. Multi-ply bentwood forms the basis of the furniture, which tapers downward in a conical shape. The choice of elegant high-gloss shades and subtle nuances with surfaces in a satin finish opens up a wide range of combination options for a unique bathroom ambience.

The final flourish - the furniture handle - is available in five different finishes, harmoniously rounding off the re-edition. Alongside the timeless variants in Chrome and Diamond Black, brushed surfaces in Bronze and Stainless Steel as well as high-gloss Gold are available. Color-matched to selected Duravit faucets and accessories, this produces a unique, harmonious overall picture.

A unique eye-catcher since 1994

The Starck Barrel has long been a design classic that is more than just a place to wash. With optional LED interior illumination, the Starck Barrel brings light into the darkness and provides attractive storage space. It blends effortlessly into the ambience of the bathroom and enables a more individually styled design than ever before.

About Duravit India

Duravit India is a growing subsidiary of Duravit AG. With a strong heritage of 200 years and presence in 130 countries, Duravit is well-known for working with world famous architects and designers.

Duravit has already made an impact in India as a premium bathroom brand with presence in a leading luxury hotels and premium residential apartments. Duravit products are on display in 120 partners showrooms across India.

Duravit products include sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, faucets and accessories as well as installation systems. Duravit India has already earned a recognized status, with ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 50001 certifications. The Indian production site is a state-of-the-art plant with a workforce of more than 350 people in aggregate.

