Startek expands product platform to enhance employee experience for stronger customer engagement

Startek® (NYSE: SRT), a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced the launch of Startek Agent AI, a modular platform combining three AI-powered solutions designed to enhance employee experience (EX) and deliver a superior CX.

Together, Startek Coach, Startek Gamification and Startek Knowledge Management will support 43,000 CX experts across the globe to onboard faster, upskill more efficiently and deliver greater value to the customer by reducing the burden of repetitive manual tasks that traditionally fall on contact center agents.

Startek Coach brings on-demand training to contact center teams. By simulating real-life customer contacts, including live chat and voice interactions, agents perfect their skills in a safe environment. High-grade speech-to-text transcription and AI models enable Startek AI Coach to prompt best practice actions in real-time, increasing speed to proficiency.

A powerful coaching tool, Startek Coach, tracks agent progress over time delivering automated coaching sessions, providing insights and recommending development areas to maximize time spent with live coaches.

Startek Coach increases speed to proficiency by as much as 50 percent.

Startek Gamification connects data across contact center metrics to identify agent behaviors and employs AI to provide insights on agent performance. A real-time view of individual performance drives employee engagement while gamification modules drive desired behaviors, leading to operational efficiencies.

Startek Gamification can reduce average handle time (AHT) by as much as 10 percent, improve first contact resolution (FCR) by up to 10 percent and increase customer satisfaction (CSAT) by 5 percent or more.

Startek Knowledge Management combines cognitive algorithms, which continuously learn from enterprise knowledge sources, and enables Startek agents to instantly access the most current information. Without the need to memorize or search for information, agents deliver faster and more consistent resolutions to customer queries and are relieved of the burden of searching for information. This allows agents to focus more of their time on the customer and deliver a more personalized experience.

Startek Knowledge Management reduces ticket creation and triage times by up to 35 per cent, reduces manual effort in email customer support by as much as 50 per cent and reduces AHT by up to 20 percent across all omnichannel interactions.

Deployed as a single solution or individual modules, Startek Agent AI improves both the agent and customer experience to deliver superior CX and builds on the success of the award-winning Startek Cloud. Startek Cloud combines technology and a process framework, to enable agents to work remotely on any device, while built-in security governance safeguards operations at all times.

"Our Future of Work strategy prioritizes the innovative use of technology to reduce agent effort and enable our teams to deliver world-class CX whether in brick-and-mortar or remote roles. Startek Agent AI is the next step in the deployment of this strategy," said Abhi Jain, Chief Digital Officer. "At the forefront of contact center technology, our pilot programs demonstrate that employing technology to improve the agent experience is a win-win-win solution, delivering measurable benefits for our clients and their customers as well as our people."

Startek is a global provider of tech-enabled customer experience (CX) management solutions, digital transformation, and technology services to leading brands. Startek is committed to impacting clients' business outcomes by enhancing customer experience and digital and AI enablement across all touchpoints and channels.

Present in thirteen countries, Startek has more than 43,000 CX experts servicing clients across a range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, technology, telecom, healthcare, travel and hospitality, e-commerce, consumer goods, retail, energy and utilities. To learn more, visit .

Media RelationsZainab BoxwalaStartekzainab.boxwala@startek.com

Investor RelationsCody CreeGateway Group, Inc.+1 949-574-3860SRT@gatewayir.com

