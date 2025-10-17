Startek® wins three Comparably Awards for employee happiness and workplace excellence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, has been recognized with three prestigious Comparably Awards: Happiest Employees, Best Company Perks & Benefits, and Best Company Work-Life Balance. These recognitions highlight the company's continued commitment to creating a workplace culture that values employee well-being, engagement, and holistic growth.

* Recognized for happiest employees, best perks & benefits, and best work-life balance

Comparably Awards are based entirely on anonymous employee feedback, reflecting authentic sentiment across key workplace areas, including happiness, work-life balance, benefits, and company culture. Earning top honors in multiple categories underscores the strength of Startek people practices and its focus on nurturing an inclusive, rewarding, and empowering environment where every associate can thrive.

"Our people are at the core of everything we do," said SM Gupta, Global Chief People Officer, Startek. "We are deeply committed to creating a workplace where associates feel valued, supported, and inspired to do their best work. By investing in holistic well-being, flexible work models, and meaningful employee experiences, we ensure that happiness, balance, and engagement are built into our culturenot just benefits we offer. These recognitions reaffirm that our people-first approach continues to make Startek a truly great place to work."

These continued recognitions demonstrate the company's unwavering focus on aligning employee satisfaction with organizational success.

About Comparably

Comparably by ZoomInfo is a leading employee review platform with 20 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 U.S. and Canadian companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations across nearly 20 workplace categoriesbased on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location and educationit is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace culture and salary data. For more information on Comparably and its annual Best Places to Work series, visit comparably.com.

About Startek

Startek® is a global leader in customer experience management, delivering comprehensive digital transformation and CX solutions. With over 35 years of expertise, Startek empowers businesses across diverse industries to create memorable, personalized customer interactions. Operating in 13 countries with a team of 38,000 plus associates, Startek is committed to connecting brands with their customers through innovation, empathy, and operational excellence.

To learn more, visit www.startek.com and follow us on LinkedIn @Startek.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2222919/4299556/Startek_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor