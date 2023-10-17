startelelogic Joins NVIDIA Inception

PRNewswire

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17: One of India's largest IT companies, startelelogic (telemo.io) today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that nurtures startups revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

The company's focus is on product engineering and technological transformation with a digital core, specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI within the communications product development space with the aim of enhancing the enterprise customer experience (CX).

startelelogic plans to use the resources available through NVIDIA Inception to bolster its efforts in delivering a comprehensive, AI-powered customer experience platform. This opportunity will help startelelogic advance its AI chatbots, communications platform as a service (CPaaS), contact center as a service (CCaaS), voicebot, speech recognition, sentiment analysis and generative AI tools to provide customers with an omnichannel experience. The program will also offer startelelogic the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We have been at the forefront of developing numerous noteworthy enterprise communication products, and joining NVIDIA Inception will aid us in delivering a robust, AI-based customer experience platform, complementing our exceptional brand offerings," shared Umesh Pande, CEO of startelelogic.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow

startelelogic is a comprehensive product development company in India and IT services provider for enterprise companies. We assist both enterprises and start-ups in embracing and implementing digital transformation.

We are also a specialized company that uniquely combines Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI product develop communication products designed to enhance the customer experience within enterprises.

