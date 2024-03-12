Startup Mahakumbh Champions Sustainable Innovation; Announces Climate Pavilion During the 3-Day Mega Event

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 12: Startup Mahakumbh, the largest celebration of Indian startups, scheduled to be held from March 18-20, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam and ITPO, New Delhi, will host climate champions across corporates, startups, investors, government bodies, and ecosystem stakeholders seeking to play a role in India's evolving sustainability landscape, showcasing the best technologies and innovations from around the world relevant to addressing India's climate issues. Going beyond traditional focus areas, the event aims to broaden perspectives on some of India's major climate opportunities, including hydrogen, alternative fuels, energy storage, EVs, water management, green buildings, alt-protein, and other pertinent areas.

"Sustainability is no longer a choice, it's a necessity for India's future," emphasizes Samir Shah, Managing Partner at Peak Sustainability Ventures. "Sustainability will be a key part of India's story over the next decade, especially as India starts to play a more central role in the global sustainability landscape and in helping the world achieve its sustainable development goals. At an industry level, climate is one of the fastest-growing verticals within venture capital. The time for India to put sustainability at the forefront is here and now, and the climate pavilion will serve as a catalyst for furthering the conversation on India's energy transition and sustainability journey."

During the 3-day mega event attendees can look forward to:

* Panel Discussions and Fireside Conversations with climate leaders in the field, including IFC, Dalmia Cement, Godrej, NTPC, Arvind, Peak Sustainability Ventures, amongst others

* Pitch Sessions where founders will be pitching to key investors and stakeholders

* 1:1 Mentorship Sessions for current and aspiring founders

* Water Workshop hosted by Water.Org

* Alt-protein Workshop hosted by Good Food Institute

The pavilion will also serve as a networking hub for current and aspiring entrepreneurs with a chance to engage with pioneers and sustainability innovators such as Ather Energy, Waaree Energies, Nepra, Global Initiative for a Sustainable Tomorrow, Exponent Energy, Indra Water, and Varaha among many others, and gain valuable insights into solving India's climate challenges.

