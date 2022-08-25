Startup Reporter Releases First List Of 75 Indian Startup Founder stories under Mile Sur Mera Tumhara On Account Of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

August 25: Startup Reporter India launched a 75 Indian Startup Founder Stories campaign on August 15, 2022. It was done specifically on this day because India has completed 75 Years of independence. The campaign’s objective was to honor and encourage all startup business owners and co-founders who have invested a lot of time and energy into developing their companies, and to showcase the diversity of the Indian Startup Ecosystem. Their histories, sacrifices to build their enterprises, and contribution to the Indian Startup Ecosystem, with Startup India, also completing six years this year. Most Startup Founder’s story goes unnoticed due to various reasons. Startup Reporter team shortlisted a few founders whose stories must be heard. We got support from AICs like AIC BIMTECH & AIC Nalanda to get more startups. The initiative also showcases the oldest song, “Mile Sur Mera Tumhara”, along with a message shared by founders published on Startup Reporter YouTube Channel and Instagram.

Startup Reporter is a platform for online media interaction that showcases the newest company ideas and startup success stories. It is a business-focused news network. Consequently, it intended to use the 75 Indian Startup Founder Stories campaign to highlight developing businesses and show appreciation for their labor of love. Startup Reporter also highlights PR professionals who play a vital role in branding and marketing. The shortlisted names, along with their Designation, are listed below.

Vibha Narshana, Founder, Partra

Shruti Aggarwal, Founder, The Startuplab

Tejas Rathod, Co-Founder, Mobavenue Media Pvt Ltd

Sudipta Sengupta, Founder, The Healthy Indian Project

Amber Srivastava, Founder, Zyvka Global Services

Pramey Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, TartanHQ Solutions Pvt Ltd

Vineet Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, FleetX

Kapil Batus, Founder, d’hybrid

Dr. Nilesh Modi, Co-founder, Fractal31 Private Limited

Madhur Mohan Malik, Founder, Startupnews.fyi

Vivek Kumar Srivastava, Founder, Viskin Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd

Shreya Sharma, Founder, Rest The Case Services Pvt Ltd

Akansha Sharma, Founder, CITTA (Lexicon Lifestyle Pvt.Ltd.)

Deepti Sharma, Co- Founder, ThinkerPlace Pvt. Ltd.

Neeraj Sharma, Founder, EduCrack Private Limited

Jasdeep Singh, Founder & CEO, TransportSimple

Prahllad Mittal, Founder, Homvery

Arun Kumar, Co-founder, Medxpress

Ritesh Kumar Sharma, Founder, Orderplz

Yogesh Dhingra, Founder, Smartr Logistics

Aditya Kale, Founder, Airattix Storage

Vijender Reddy, Co-Founder, Drinkprime

Vishal Saurav, Founder, VFLYX India

Rajesh Chandan, Founder, India Shoppe

Ankur Srivastava, Founder, QI MEDIA

Pragati Agarwala, Founder, Three Fourth Solution

Sahana Rai, Founder, Glocal Brand Solution

Neha Bahri, Founder, B Connect Communication

Snehal, Founder, PR Chorincle

Manjul Wadhwa, Founder, Anagram Media Labs

Sonali Sokhal, Founder, Intelliquo

