Startup20 Engagement Group's 3rd meeting in Goa on June 3-4

New Delhi [India], May 29 : The Startup20 Engagement Group, operating under India's G20 Presidency, is all set to host its much-anticipated third meeting scheduled to take place in Goa on June 3 and 4.

Under India's G20 presidency, Startup20 serves as a prime opportunity to foster collaboration, exchange ideas, and shape the future of startups and entrepreneurship on a global scale. The Startup20 Engagement Group has extended a warm welcome to all delegates who would attend this gathering.

Addressing a conference in New Delhi on Monday, Chintan Vaishnav, India Chair of Startup20, and Mission Director Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, said, "Embracing the spirit of 'Sankalpana,' a Sanskrit term for collective resolve, brings together international delegates and experienced members of the Indian startup ecosystem, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange."

Chintan Vaishnav who is the mission director for Atal Innovation Mission has been appointed Chair of Startup 20 group.

Vaishnav said "The focal point of the meeting will be to build consensus on the Draft Policy Communique, which the Startup20 recently published asking public for feedback."

Under the G20, it is for the first time that a sub-group on startups has been formed.

Vaishnav on Monday said the meeting would feature a startup showcase, exciting talks as part of the Startup20x series, cultural experiences, and discussions on the implementation and benefits of the ideas outlined in the document. "Dignitaries from state, central, and international levels are expected to be present at the meeting, adding to the significance of the event," he added.

In addition, the Goa Sankalpana event will offer various stimulating sessions, including presentations by task forces on the final policy communique, closed-group country huddles, closed-door head of department (HoD) meetings, etc. These sessions will provide a platform for engaging in discussions, fostering collaboration, and advancing initiatives that will shape the future of startups and entrepreneurship across G20 nations.

A gala dinner with a cultural programme will also be organised which will add a touch of grandeur to the event, offering delegates an opportunity to network and unwind amidst the enchanting charm of Goa.

Startup20 recognises the vital role that startups play in driving economic growth and development. It aims to foster global economic growth, enhance international cooperation, and address pressing global challenges.

Through various engagement initiatives, Startup20 promotes dialogue and collaboration on crucial issues, including startups and entrepreneurship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor