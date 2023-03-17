New Delhi [India], March 17 (/SRV): StartupHR Toolkit, India's leading HR brand, has launched the Gold version of its flagship product, offering access to over 3000+ exclusive HR documents, including KRA & KPIs, SOPs, Advanced Excel Sheets, Agreements, and more. The Gold version of StartupHR Toolkit provides free updates and lifetime access to HR documents, saving compes the recurring cost of renewals and payments. The brand also offers free HR consultation and three customized HR documents, prepared according to the client's needs from scratch, with the Gold version. The toolkit has already been used by more than 38,000 paid customers, saving them over 15,000+ man hours by using the ready-to-use HR templates.

With the Gold version, StartupHR Toolkit has assembled the largest collection of fully customizable HR templates in one place, catering to all industries. This HR toolkit is trusted by compes across industries, with over 30,000 customized documents created, 50,000+ hours of free consultation given, and HR cost savings of over 6+ crores in the last 2 years.

The Gold version also includes a wide range of industry-wise documents, including LLP forms, IPR documents, Statutories, Compes Act & Taxation, HR Policies and Letters, Advanced HR Excel Sheets, Agreements, SOPs, and Advanced KRA and KPI.

The StartupHR Toolkit Gold version is ideal for startup entrepreneurs, small business owners, and HR managers who want to save time and money while streamlining their HR processes. The brand offers complete HR guidance and support, with 24x7 chat and call support.

Speaking on the launch, Waqar Azmi, Founder & CEO of StartupHR Toolkit said, "We are thrilled to launch the Gold version of our flagship product, offering compes lifetime access to the world's largest collection of HR documents. With our Gold version, we aim to help compes save time and money while streamlining their HR processes."

The StartupHR Toolkit Gold version is now available for purchase on the brand's website. www.startuphrtoolkit.com/gold

About StartupHR Toolkit: StartupHR Toolkit is India's top HR brand, providing a comprehensive HR toolkit to help startups and small businesses streamline their HR processes. With more than 38,000 paid customers, StartupHR Toolkit has emerged as the leading HR solutions provider in India, surpassing Naukri.Com, as well as all other HRMS players combined. The Gold plan is a step towards consolidating its position as the industry leader, offering unparalleled value to its customers.

